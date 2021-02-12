Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 12, 2021
Britney Spears' Ex-Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals What She Really Thinks Of Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari
celebrities
Emily Hutchinson

Britney Spears' former assistant and close friend Felicia Culotta revealed her true feelings about the popstar's boyfriend Sam Asghari. Felicia, who features heavily in the newly released documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, opened up about the model and actor in a new interview, saying that she's actually a big fan of him.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Felicia admitted that she thinks Britney and Sam make a great couple and confirmed that she has met him before.

"I know Sam. He is a wonderful guy," she said.

"Not only is he extremely well-spoken and kind, he is simply and utterly so handsome, and they look great together!" she added.

Britney and Sam have been dating for more than four years after they met on the set of the music video for her 2016 single "Slumber Party." They regularly feature on each other's social media accounts and the latter has repeatedly spoken out in defense of the singer, recently issuing a statement about their relationship in which he referred to the mom of two as his "better half."

Felicia also spoke out about her involvement in the New York Times documentary, which has garnered a lot of attention since it debuted on FX and Hulu earlier this month. It took a deep dive into Britney's career and also shone a light on the conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, and the #FreeBritney movement by speaking to those familiar with the situation.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards
Getty Images | Tommaso Boddi

In it, she discussed in detail how she became a minder/assistant and close friend to the star, particularly in the early days of her career when her parents remained in their hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, while Britney's sister Jamie Lynn attended school.

"I am most happy that the New York Times doc asked me to give a bit of the 'beginning' of my time with Britney because I truly knew the fans fell head over heels with her," she explained.

Felicia added that she decided to take part because she "just wanted the world to remember that."

Her thoughts on Sam follow the model making some controversial remarks about his girlfriend's father in the wake of the documentary, which has gone viral since its February 5 release.

Taking to his Instagram story, per People, Sam wrote that he has "zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way."

"In my opinion, Jamie is a total d*ck," he added.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.