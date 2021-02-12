Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
Blake Shelton On Gwen Stefani's Sons: 'I Can't Imagine My Life Without These Kids Now'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of pop culture's most talked about couples and are not shy when it comes to sharing information about their relationship. In a recent interview with California radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather, Shelton revealed that he has grown close to Stefani's three sons -- Kingston Rossdale, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rosdale, 6, per Music News.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he said.

"I have a stepfather in my life whos one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious (sic)," the "Nobody But You" hitmaker continued.

The country singer admitted he is having a blast with the kids, adding he makes sure he is enjoying his time with them and doesn't take everything too seriously.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now."
Stefani's shares her children with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. According to Hello Magazine, the boys split their time with their parents. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they have reportedly been spending a lot more time with Stefani and Shelton in Oklahoma, on Shelton's ranch.

In an interview with Loose Women, which can be watched on YouTube, Rossdale explained that he bought his house to be the closest to their schools.

On Father's Day, Stefani informed her 11.1 million Instagram followers that she is thankful for Shelton helping raise her sons as a co-parent.

Shelton was previously married to country star Miranda Lambert. However, they did not have any children while they were together.

After years of being together, Shelton proposed to Stefani last year in October while they were at their Oklahoma home. The 44-year-old -- who is a judge on NBC's talent show The Voice -- approached the boys for permission before popping the question.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans were relieved that the duo were planning on getting married.

Shelton and Stefani both first met as judges on the set of The Voice in 2015. Their friendship quickly turned into a romance and the rest is history.

Aside from working on the same show together, they have also collaborated on each other's music.

