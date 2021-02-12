Angeline Varona Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body In A Sexy Two-Piece: 'Chasing Sunsets In Mexico'

Angeline Varona made her 2.9 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini update she added to her Instagram page on February 11. The social media star spent time exploring and enjoying nature's beauty in Mexico. She wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit, which showcased her incredibly fit figure.

The first and last snaps were similar. Angeline was seen standing on the swimming pool's ledge in her sexy bathing suit. She stood with her back facing the camera, and the stance showcased her round posterior. The babe parted her legs and lifted her left heel as she raised her right arm, touching the top of her head. Meanwhile, she used her other hand to hold her bottled drink.

The hottie gazed at the horizon, adoring the beauty of the sunset. The shots were taken in an elevated location. Behind her was an infinity pool with stunning views of the sea and small islands. According to the geotag, she was in Cala de Mar Ixtapa.

In the second pic, Angeline posed in a concrete pathway with her hip popped to the side. She placed one leg forward and raised her heels to make herself look taller in the photo. The influencer balanced her posture by putting her left hand on a round pole. She raised her other hand to hold her locks in place.

Angeline rocked a sexy bikini with a Gucci-inspired print. The top featured tiny triangle cups that strained against her shapely breasts. As a result, a hint of sideboob and underboob was visible. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage as well. The swimwear had floss-like straps that tied around her neck for support and it helped to highlight her shoulders and lean arms.

She sported matching bottoms, which were just as revealing. They boasted high leg cuts that showcased her toned thighs and legs. Thin strings made up the waistband and it clung to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. The low cut in the front helped to highlight her flat tummy and abs.

Angeline wore her favorite nameplate necklace and stud earrings with her beach day attire. She styled her brunette hair down, letting her natural waves show.

In the caption, she mentioned "chasing sunsets." She also shared that she will be visiting Breckenridge, Colorado. Furthermore, she revealed that her set came from Itsy Bitsy Swimwear, adding a tag for the retailer in the caption and picture.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 154,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments in less than a day. Countless users dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

"You're literally so perfect. Stop," a fan commented, adding a heart emoji at the end of the comment.

"Miss perfectionist for a reason," wrote another admirer.