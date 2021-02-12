Jordyn Woods Poses With Roses In A Plunging Bodysuit

Jordyn Woods delighted her 11.7 million Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping new update posted on Thursday, February 11. In the latest post, the American model decided to dress up in a formfitting bodysuit that flaunted her ample assets and killer figure.

The influencer sported an off-white bodysuit that flattered her flawless skin. The garment was made of thick fabric and featured a plunging neckline, which displayed her décolletage and plenty of her voluptuous cleavage. Its sleeveless design helped highlight her lean arms.

The lower part of the suit boasted high leg cuts that reached her slim waist. It exposed an ample amount of skin around her bikini area and accentuated her lean thighs. The back portion boasted a thong design, allowing her to showcase her perky buns.

Jordyn was captured inside a bedroom in her skimpy ensemble. The room was bright and conducive for indoor photography. She posed sideways, kneeling on top of the bed with her thighs apart. The babe leaned forward to hold a round container full of red roses and looked straight into the lens with a serious expression.

The light-colored wall, the black headboard, and pillows made up the background of the shot.

For the snap, Jordyn opted to wear her dark hair in a bun, keeping her long tresses away from her face and body. The influencer's nails were painted in a french tip style. She accessorized with pairs of hoop earrings and several rings.

For the occasion, she wore makeup, choosing a bright red lipstick that suited her nicely.

In the caption, Jordyn wrote the words "I love you," and while she didn't mention her boyfriend's name, she tagged Karl-Anthony Towns' Instagram page in the picture. She also gave credit to Dose of Roses by tagging the company's page in the post.

The newest social media upload has been liked more than 418,000 times and received over 2,100 comments within a day of going live on the social media platform. Jordyn's legion of fans, including several famous internet personalities, wrote various messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how stunning she looked. Some others weren't as chatty and decided to use their choice of emoji.

"Wow, girl! You look amazing!! Hard work pays off!!! Keep it up," one of her fans commented.

"You look so beautiful! I know someone really loves you, and you are blessed with such love. Happy Valentine's Day! May you enjoy the special occasion with your special someone," wrote another social media user.

"Too much!! What a hot woman! This is what I want to see on my bed this Sunday," added a third follower.