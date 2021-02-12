Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Cleavage & Bare Buns While Sharing 'Another Bikini Pic'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Natalia Garibotto is keeping the hot bikini posts coming. On Thursday, the 28-year-old Instagram model ignited her timeline with three new snaps wherein she displayed her luscious curves in an itty-bitty swimsuit, and earned 56,900 likes from her enamored fans.

The Brazilian bombshell gave followers plenty to admire as she slipped into a barely there ruched two-piece. She rocked a halterneck top that struggled to contain her chest, and minuscule bottoms that provided next-to-no coverage to her voluptuous figure. Natalia's bodacious hips and thighs were fully bared in the triangle string number, which dipped dangerously low in the front exposing her tummy. Likewise, the teeny thong flaunted her curvy posterior, exposing her plump buns.

Natalia's cleavage was on display between a set of widely spaced apart cups, which also flashed a tantalizing amount of sideboob and underboob. The skimpy bikini tied around her neck with an ample bow draping down. It also featured a dramatically elongated string that wrapped around her midriff a number of times, accentuating her waist. Meanwhile, hips were highlighted by a pair of spaghetti straps that stretched high on her midsection, tying on both sides with flirty bows.

The blond beauty showed off her hourglass curves while soaking up some sun on a patio. She faced the camera with a bright smile and slightly parted her shapely thighs, posing with one arm across her waist to showcase her shiny bracelets and band ring. Sunlight illuminated her décolletage and toned stomach, and brightened her gorgeous face. In another snap, she turned her back to the photographer to give fans an eyeful of booty.

One of the shots saw Natalia striking a sultry pose with her hip cocked and legs apart. She threw her head back and grabbed her hair with both hands, closing her eyes as she basked in the sunshine.

The sky-blue swimsuit flattered the smokeshow's golden tan and complemented her honey-colored tresses. Natalia added extra bling with a chic pendant necklace sporting her Instagram and Twitch handle, NataGata. She wore her hair down for the shoot, sweeping her locks to the side and allowing them to brush over her cheek in loose waves.

Followers had nothing but praise for the smoking-hot look. As many as 530 people flocked to the comments section to compliment the social media star, including a slew of fellow models.

"Beautiful," said Valeria Orsini, adding a string of hearts.

"Stunna," chimed in Kiki Passo.

"Cutie," wrote Gabriella Abutbol, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Natalia accompanied the post with a flirty caption wherein she seemed to apologize for the excess of bikini content on her page.

"We love them," Yaslen Clemente reassured her, leaving a trail of heart-eyes.

