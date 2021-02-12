Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 12, 2021
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant & Wayne Ellington Could Be Traded To LA Lakers For Four Players & First-Round Pick
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers may be performing well so far in the 2020-21 NBA season, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they would no longer seek major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline. With the emergence of title contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers will likely continue to find ways to improve the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis while strengthening their chances of defending their throne this year. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jared Dudley, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Jerami Grant and Wayne Ellington. Though it would cost them three essential members of their rotation and a future first-round pick, the suggested deal is worth exploring for the Purple and Gold.

By sending those assets to Detroit, the Lakers would be receiving one of the most underrated two-way players in the league in Grant. Grant may not be an All-Star, but his arrival in Los Angeles could bring a significant improvement in their performance on both ends of the floor.

"Jerami Grant is a player with great size on the floor. He is extremely valuable and that is showing this season. Especially with Denver, where the Nuggets certainly miss his services. Grant would bring versatility and ability on both ends of the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers. Jerami Grant is a true '3-and-D' player who has shown even greater upside as a shot creator and playmaker with expanded opportunity. At 6-foot-8, he can play many positions on both ends. This would be a perfect fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James."

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons drives around Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on January 28, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.
Getty Images | Gregory Shamus

Grant is currently showing a remarkable performance this season. In his first 24 games with the Pistons, he's averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Grant wouldn't only give the Lakers a reliable third scoring option behind James and Davis, but also someone who could be tasked to guard the opposing team's best player.

Aside from Grant, the proposed scenario would also allow the Lakers to bring back a familiar face in Ellington, who previously spent one season with the team. Los Angeles would be getting a veteran three-and-D wingman in Ellington. Sharing the court with an elite three-point shooter like him would be beneficial for James and Davis as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

It would also benefit the Pistons, especially if they finally decide to pursue a rebuild. In exchange for Grant and Ellington, the Pistons would be acquiring two young and promising talents in Kuzma and Horton-Tucker as well as a future draft asset that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Caldwell-Pope could temporarily serve as a veteran mentor to their young core until they find a trade partner who's willing to give up assets for a two-way guard.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.