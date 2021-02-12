Holly Sonders Flaunts Major Cleavage In Blush Teddy While Eating: 'The Bonsai Tree Was A Nice Touch'

Holly Sonders teased her Instagram followers with two sexy photos of herself enjoying a buffet while wearing a skimpy outfit and sheer robe.

In both posts, Holly posed in a dining room near a buffet with a bonsai tree as part of the decor. Bowls and trays of delicious food sat on a counter. Holly wore a blush-colored, high-cut teddy with an extremely revealing neckline. The lingerie gave viewers a generous look at her massive cleavage, and it also showcased her slender waist and curvy hips. Over that, the model wore a matching long sheer robe that she left open. She completed the bedroom look with coordinating high-heel strappy sandals.

Holly showed off her light-colored manicure while holding her phone, a glass dish with a spoon in it, and a lengthy piece of food. She revealed several rings on her fingers. The model also accessorized with large gold hoop earrings. Holly stood with her legs slightly crossed in the first photo, and she looked contemplatively at the food in her hand. The model held her full lips in a pout. Her brunette locks cascaded down her back from a messy side part. The second image showed Holly at the counter with something in her mouth, and she looked over at the camera. Her long locks hung down past her waist and curled at the ends.

Holly tagged Collin Stark as the photographer. Her followers showed the post plenty of love, with nearly 6,300 hitting the like button. More than 150 Instagram users also took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

"Wow, you are so hot! I'd love to enjoy brunch with you sometime, Holly. Sounds delicious," wrote one follower who included an eggplant, double heart, purple devil, and blushing smiley.

"Breadsticks? Yum! Bonsai tree? Where? I can't see it. You steal the spotlight, my dear," a second fan teased along with several flames.

"Smoking hot! Are you on the menu for a midnight snack?" wondered a third devotee who included a winking smiley, flames, lips, and hearts.

"You're absolutely gorgeous, and that body is perfect. You look breathtaking. I wish you an amazing Valentine's, babe," a fourth devotee enthused, adding several red hearts.

Holly regularly shares photos and videos of herself modeling incredibly skimpy outfits and lingerie, keeping her fans engaged on her social media posts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased the various sides of her personality with several quirky bathtub selfies in which she carefully posed to protect her modesty.