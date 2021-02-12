Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 12, 2021
Holly Sonders Flaunts Major Cleavage In Blush Teddy While Eating: 'The Bonsai Tree Was A Nice Touch'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Holly Sonders teased her Instagram followers with two sexy photos of herself enjoying a buffet while wearing a skimpy outfit and sheer robe.

In both posts, Holly posed in a dining room near a buffet with a bonsai tree as part of the decor. Bowls and trays of delicious food sat on a counter. Holly wore a blush-colored, high-cut teddy with an extremely revealing neckline. The lingerie gave viewers a generous look at her massive cleavage, and it also showcased her slender waist and curvy hips. Over that, the model wore a matching long sheer robe that she left open. She completed the bedroom look with coordinating high-heel strappy sandals.

Holly showed off her light-colored manicure while holding her phone, a glass dish with a spoon in it, and a lengthy piece of food. She revealed several rings on her fingers. The model also accessorized with large gold hoop earrings. Holly stood with her legs slightly crossed in the first photo, and she looked contemplatively at the food in her hand. The model held her full lips in a pout. Her brunette locks cascaded down her back from a messy side part. The second image showed Holly at the counter with something in her mouth, and she looked over at the camera. Her long locks hung down past her waist and curled at the ends.

Holly tagged Collin Stark as the photographer. Her followers showed the post plenty of love, with nearly 6,300 hitting the like button. More than 150 Instagram users also took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

"Wow, you are so hot! I'd love to enjoy brunch with you sometime, Holly. Sounds delicious," wrote one follower who included an eggplant, double heart, purple devil, and blushing smiley.

"Breadsticks? Yum! Bonsai tree? Where? I can't see it. You steal the spotlight, my dear," a second fan teased along with several flames.

"Smoking hot! Are you on the menu for a midnight snack?" wondered a third devotee who included a winking smiley, flames, lips, and hearts.

"You're absolutely gorgeous, and that body is perfect. You look breathtaking. I wish you an amazing Valentine's, babe," a fourth devotee enthused, adding several red hearts.

Holly regularly shares photos and videos of herself modeling incredibly skimpy outfits and lingerie, keeping her fans engaged on her social media posts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased the various sides of her personality with several quirky bathtub selfies in which she carefully posed to protect her modesty.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.