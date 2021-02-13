Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 13, 2021
Andrew Cuomo's Top Aide Admits They Hid Data About COVID-19 Deaths
News
Anna Harnes

Melissa DeRosa, who serves as one of the top aides for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, admitted in a video call that their administration concealed data about the true number of nursing home deaths caused by the novel coronavirus due to fears of an investigation from the Department of Justice.

According to The New York Post, DeRosa, who boasts the title of Secretary to the Governor, made the statements during a conference with other top Democratic lawmakers in the state. As captured in a recording of the call, the top aide claimed that Cuomo's administration "froze" in August when faced with a legislative request to disclose a tally of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Instead of releasing the information, the Cuomo-led officials only offered the number of people who died while physically in the elderly care facilities -- meaning that those who passed away in hospitals or even ambulances were not counted.

DeRosa defended the decision to hide the true death toll by citing political motivations and claiming that they did not want to give ammunition to then-President Donald Trump or the Department of Justice.

"[Trump] starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes," she said. "He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer."

"Then we were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys... was going to be used against us while we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation," she added.

Though she apologized for their actions, many lawmakers were not satisfied. Queens-based Assemblyman Ron Kim -- whose uncle died from COVID-19 in an elderly care facility in April -- said it sounded as if they "admitted that they were trying to dodge having any incriminating evidence" about the fatal consequences of Cuomo's policy.

Andrew Cuomo wears a mask.
Getty Images | Spencer Platt

The public was only recently made aware of the true total of elderly care deaths after the state's Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report on the matter. The investigation accused the governor of underreporting nursing home fatalities by around 50 percent. Ironically, Cuomo had previously boasted about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, even releasing a book chronicling his leadership during the crisis, per The Inquisitr.

While the furor has resulted in a public relations disaster, it appears that the Cuomo administration will not suffer legal consequences. Since President Joe Biden has taken office, the Department of Justice has reportedly dropped any potential plans to investigate the scandal.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.