Haley Kalil Slays In Versatile Update That Includes Racy Skintight Leather & A Cut-Out Monokini

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil rocked her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon with a thrilling update that included several very different looks. In the afternoon after it was uploaded, 365,000 of her smitten followers flooded the page with upwards of 6,100 likes and hundreds of compliments.

In the first image, Haley wore a tantalizing two-piece ensemble that featured black leather fabric with colorful accents. The sexy material contrasted with the sporty style of the outfit - which consisted of a clingy crop top paired with matching knee-length leggings embellished with fluorescent green stripes down the outside of each thigh. The shirt had an asymmetrical design with one shoulder strap and left several inches of her toned abdominal muscles visible between the short lower hem and the high waistband of her pants.

She added a pair of black sneakers and wire-rimmed sunglasses with blue-toned mirrored lenses. The stacked position of her feet and the sway of her hips indicated that she had been captured sauntering toward the camera. She walked between two sports cars while carrying a red steel gas can. Sunshine spilled across her body and illuminated the vibrancy of her famous auburn hair, which she tossed over one side of her face.

Haley used a split screen to present a photo comparison in the next slide. The top half showed a much younger Haley in the midst of studying. She wore a loose white t-shirt with the word "Mexico" printed on it while slouching over an open textbook and writing notes in a spiral notebook with an expression of deep concentration.

The lower and much more recent image displayed another example of Haley's remarkable versatility. She sprawled out next to a swimming pool while wearing an extremely revealing blue bathing suit. Her right side faced the camera as she arched her back dramatically and raised her arms over her head to showcase her long legs and spectacular physique.

Haley backed the update in the caption with a message of empowerment for those who experience adversity regarding how the world interprets their appearance versus their intelligence. The stunning social media influencer is outspoken about correcting the stigma around modeling that says beautiful people posing in minimal clothing are not smart.

Haley - who graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in medical biology and psychology and a minor in chemistry - is an advocate of the hashtag "nerd herd," and hosts regular online chats in which she helps to break down stereotypes and encourages fans that they can succeed simultaneously in all areas of their lives.