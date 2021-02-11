Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
Fitness Model Brit Manuela Leans Back With Her Legs Spread While Wearing Skimpy Two-Piece
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Brit Manuela wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday evening with an enthralling update that showcased her incredible physique. The four-image spread captured the athletic brunette from a provocative angle while she relaxed outdoors in a barely-there ensemble that left her fans pulses' racing. It took just over twenty minutes for the post to amass nearly 13,500 likes and hundreds of compliments.

Brit wore a petite bikini top in a deep, dusty rose shade that looked spectacular against her bronzed complexion and bright blue eyes. The fabric appeared silkier than most swimwear and had the sheen of satin. The cups were elongated, triangular strips of fabric that were attached to a single wide band around her midriff. They were narrow enough at the base that her bust spilled out alluringly from both sides before narrowing only slightly as they ran straight over her shoulders.

She paired the top with a pair of cream-colored shorts made from a gauzy cotton fabric that draped between her thighs, which were open wide as she leaned back in a reclined pose.

Fellow social media influencer Tahlia Skaines was one of many of Brit's Instagram supporters to take to the comments section soon after the share went live. The two ladies exchanged mutual expressions of praise and adoration. Brit also replied sweetly to numerous other admirers, making sure to acknowledge their words in a personal manner.

"I love how nice you were to the waitress at the restaurant," one fan recalled, adding a crying-face symbol to emphasize their tender feelings.

"Of course!! I think we should be nice and respectful to everyone!" Brit replied.

"Absolutely. Great words. God bless beautiful lady!!" a second follower exclaimed, seemingly appreciating her musing in the caption.

"Beautiful as always!!! You're awesome, you always look so amazing," a fourth admirer gushed.

Multiple people mentioned her attire and wanted to know additional details about the separate pieces, which she described in a few responses.

Those who were apparently rendered speechless by the post still made their feelings known through the use of affectionate and suggestive emoji. The page was saturated with flames and hearts, as well as drooling, kissing, and heart-eyes faces.

At the end of last month, The Inquisitr covered a sultry video share in which Brit modeled a trio of lacy bodysuits from the brand Adore Me that the leggy model included among her favorites. She flirtatiously teased viewers by tugging at her lingerie and flaunting her killer assets while rotating through the collection in a quick succession of clips. To date, it has received over 71,000 likes.

