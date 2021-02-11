Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Enviable Curves In Scanty Sequined Bikini
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers when she updated her account with a sizzling-hot new video of herself on Thursday, February 11.

The footage, which was paired with the chart-topping song "Just Like Magic" by Ariana Grande, displayed the 24-year-old reality television personality just outside of a large brick home. Hannah easily took center stage in the reel as she posed sexily for the camera.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood with the left side of her body facing the camera as she leaned back against a wooden beam. She adjusted her bottoms, flipped her locks back with her left hand and propped her derriere out to highlight her killer curves. She then pushed her chest forward while alternately smiling and pouting.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that added a Hollywood glam element to her appearance. Her nails were short and painted with a light polish.

She flaunted her enviable form in a tiny bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear, a brand based in Orange County, California. The set's top featured thin straps that tied around her neck and back, black bugle beads, sequin detailing, nude mesh lining, and triangle-shaped cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Her matching cheeky bottoms also highlighted her curves, specifically her hips and round booty. The briefs' high-rise sides, which Hannah tied into bows above her hipbones, further accented her chiseled midriff.

She simply accessorized the beachside attire with several rings.

In the caption, she credited the content to Alessandra Fiorini, a Miami-based photographer.

The attention-grabbing clip, which went live just three hours ago, has already garnered more than 326,000 plays and 27,000 likes. Additionally, more than 200 fans conveyed their support in the comments section, where they overloaded the model with praise about her form, good looks, and bathing suit.

"Hannah, you are so gorgeous," one person wrote, filling their comment with red heart emoji.

"You are perfection, how is your body real," a second admirer asserted, adding several pink heart symbols.

"You're beautiful but it's your personality that makes you a perfect 10," a third follower wanted to know.

"You are flawless," a fourth individual added.

Hannah has shared more than one jaw-dropping post of herself on Instagram this week. Just earlier, she a three-photo series of herself in the same swimsuit while hanging out with a friend. Those images received more than 69,000 likes.

