Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 11, 2021
Hope Beel Falls Out Of Her Cut-Out Bikini While Doing Deadlifts At The Tulum Jungle Gym
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Fitness model Hope Beel took to Instagram late Thursday afternoon with a sizzling video update that thrilled her 1.6 million followers. The stunning brunette displayed her fit physique while rocking a workout circuit in a revealing bathing suit that got pulses racing. More than 6,000 fans hit the "like" button in the first hour after the post went live.

As the close-up clip began, Hope sauntered across a wooden deck toward the camera and struck a tantalizing standing pose with a big smile on her face. She cocked her right hip and kicked her opposing foot out the other side, with her leg flexed and her tiptoes resting on the ground. Her right hand encircled her waist, and she let the other arm relax at her side.

She wore a deep turquoise bikini that looked spectacular against her tan. The top of the suit featured a large oval cutout in the center that exposed her killer cleavage. The cups were also designed very skimpily along the outsides, allowing an enticing portion of soft flesh to swell out from beneath the textured fabric. The matching thong bottoms tied at either side of her hips as she flaunted her incredible derriere.

After pausing for long enough to give an ample glimpse of the front of her spectacular figure, she flipped around to showcase her peachy booty, which jiggled as she placed both feet together and extended both arms straight over her head. Hope turned to look over her right shoulder while simultaneously swooping her arms back down to cup her rear end. She also lifted one leg and rested it against her other knee.

The rest of the video featured Hope moving through a series of challenging repetitions involving a collection of rustic weightlifting equipment. As she accomplished some impressive deadlifts with seemingly perfect form, her bikini shifted and a portion of her left breast spilled out from beneath the garment.

Hope geotagged her location at the Tulum Jungle Gym in Mexico, a custom-designed facility at which the majority of equipment is created from locally-sourced stone, wood, and bamboo. Located directly on the beach, it was voted one of the "most beautiful luxury gyms in the world" by Men's Health magazine in 2018.

Hope selected the track "Coming in Hot" by Andy Mineo featuring Lecrae to accompany the steamy video, creating an appropriate double-entendre referring to her tantalizing performance as well as the humid, tropical environment.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.