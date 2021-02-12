Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
Anna Katharina Rocks Tight White Crop Top And Pleated Miniskirt For Sexy Schoolgirl Look
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Instagram sensation Anna Katharina showed off her killer physique in a sexy new social media upload. The model shared a new video to her feed on February 11 that wowed her 1.3 million followers.

As "Black" by Pearl Jam played in the background, Anna flaunted her body in a revealing ensemble. She stood in front of a gray backdrop with several suitcases stacked in a pile just behind her. The fitness guru sported a white crop top that clung to all of her curves. The long-sleeved garb highlighted Anna's busty chest and was hemmed short enough to show off her toned tummy. She paired her top with a gray pleated miniskirt that landed just a few inches below her bum. The skirt had a scrunched elastic waistband in the back and a smooth line in the front.

Anna showed off the movement in her skirt by swaying around, while also teasing her thighs a bit. The American bombshell also went shoeless in the video and stood on her tiptoes as she posed for the camera.

She wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves, with the tips of her strands landing at her bustline. Anna tousled some of her hair with her hand as she struck several different poses, and mostly avoided eye contact with the camera.

In the caption, she asked her followers what their favorite Pearl Jam song was and also tagged the company behind her outfit. In just a few hours, the post had brought in over 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the model complimented her sexy physique and threw in their two cents on the rock band's best songs.

"The most beautiful inside and out!" one user wrote.

"How amazing it is to hear some actual damn good music on a girls Insta story," another added.

"Anything Eddie Vedder sings is the best," a third fan commented.

The comments section also filled up with complimentary emoji, including the heart-eye, crown, and flame symbol as her fans said she looked "fire."

Anna has been sharing all kinds of sexy posts on her Instagram timeline lately. Earlier this week she stunned her followers when she posed in black lingerie. The social media star sat on a beige couch as she was photographed while blankly staring at the camera. She wore a beige cardigan over her look, making it more conservative than revealing. The lingerie set showcased her ample cleavage, which almost poured out of her tiny bra.

