Kelly Ripa Thanks Her Photographer For Sexy Throwback Shot While Flaunting Her 'Dancer' Legs In Tiny Shorts

Kelly Ripa was feeling nostalgic in the most recent update that she shared on her Instagram feed. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host featured the image on her page on February 11, and it's generating a lot of love from her 2.9 million followers.

Ripa revealed that the shot was a throwback from 2009, expressing her gratitude to the unnamed photographer who took it. She stood in front of a glass window with a white shade as she took a step forward. She held a bottle of water and a black object in one hand while tucking the opposite near her side. She had a black bag slung over one shoulder, and its straps fell near her thighs.

In her caption, the mother of three hashtagged the words "dance" and "dancer" while sharing that she "almost forgot" about something. She wore a hot outfit that showcased her fit figure, which appears to have been the result of rigorous dance routines. On top, she sported a classic white blazer. The garment had three-quarter sleeves and a button in front, and it hit near her hip.

The bottom of her outfit proved to be way hotter than the top. Ripa smoldered in a pair of patterned shorts that featured a funky pattern and daringly short length that showcased her muscular stems. She also rocked a pair of sky-high stilettos that helped elongate her legs even further.

She pulled her long blond locks into a sleek ponytail that fell over her shoulders and back. Ripa added sunglasses with dark rims to her look. She also wore a pair of small earrings, which provided her ensemble with just the right amount of bling.

Like most of Ripa's posts, this one proved to be popular with her huge fan base. Within a few short hours, more than 31,000 double-tapped the upload while an additional 700 left comments. Several fans complimented her bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

"Can we just start working out together when I get back to NYC? Please teach me your ways," one fan begged.

"That is a excellent picture. You look fabulous kelly, and I love those heels," a second social media user chimed in alongside a series of flames.

"Excuse me how do you get legs like that. I work out like a psycho and my legs have never looked that good," a third person asked.

"You look awesome- you have a dancer's body!" one more fan added.