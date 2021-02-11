Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
Russian Model Lily Ermak Sizzles In Nude Crocheted Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Lily Ermak thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a midweek update that showcased her incredible bikini body. The stunning blonde posed for the three-image spread while wearing an unusually designed bathing suit that exposed lots of bare, tanned skin. It took only a day for the post to garner nearly 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Lily credited the brand Beijo Baby -- which specializes in custom handmade swimwear -- for her jaw-dropping ensemble. It was made from thick strands of sandy-colored thread that looked somewhere between the shade of her flowing, platinum locks and her golden complexion. The cording was intricately woven into a combination of patterns that caused viewers' eyes to trace along the tempting curves of her figure.

The bikini top had a halter style with a high neckline that reached the base of her throat, but the majority of the piece was constructed with widely netted fabric through which her decolletage and most of her bust were on full display. A slim band encircling Lily's rib cage slipped up in the front, allowing a glimpse of underboob to peek out, but the incorporation of two tightly-knit rectangles into the design covered the necessary bits to make it safe for social media.

There were long ties on both sides that mirrored those on the lower half of the bikini, though they dangled against her midriff as opposed to the outsides of her shapely thighs. The crochet of the bottoms matched that of the portions covering Lily's bust and was embellished with delicate detailing around the outer edge. Small, gold-colored accent beads were visible at either side of her inner hips where the straps attached, as well as at the ends of the pair of bows.

Lily geotagged her location at a breathtaking state park in Key Biscayne outside of Miami, Florida. A vibrant blue sky peeked between the long fronds from a dappling of palm trees scattered across the manicured grass.

The first snap was a well-lit beauty shot that showcased her piercing blue eyes and striking bone structure. Skillful editing made her skin look flawless. She leaned casually against a tree while gazing seductively at the camera, and it was difficult to split the focus between her face and the enticing swell of her breasts against the tautness of her attire.

The two subsequent images framed Lily from her head to just above her knees, showcasing her spectacular hourglass shape. Vibrant sunshine spilled across one side of her body and illuminated her blond mane.

