February 11, 2021
'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Shocker: Faith Discovers Sharon's Betrayal
TV
Rachel Dillin

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Faith will discover that her mother Sharon kissed Adam. The troubled teen is understandably horrified about the situation, and she lays into her mom. Sharon Case previewed the soapy storyline featuring her on-screen alter-ego to Soap Opera Digest recently.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) asked Sharon to stop putting Adam's (Mark Grossman) needs before his and their families. After all, Adam kidnapped Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and the news article about the situation caused her daughter significant trauma. Sharon didn't really appreciate her new husband trying to tell her what to do, but she went to tell Adam that she couldn't continue working as Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) therapist.

However, instead of quitting the job and leaving, Sharon and Adam talked. He told her how much he needs her, and then the ex-couple kissed each other. They were at Society, so it's not surprising that somebody saw the situation.

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) comforts her daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) on The Young and the Restless.
CBS | Monty Brinton

Sharon and Faith are together at home when the teenager gets a text. She's stunned by what she sees. It's her mother kissing the uncle who stole her at birth. Faith is horrified and furious at her mother's actions. Not only did she kiss the man who put Faith through so much, but also she cheated on Rey, which is another thing that will cause turmoil in Faith's life.

Over the past few years, Sharon was supposed to remarry Faith's father, Nick (Joshua Morrow), but that fell through. Then, she finally married Rey, and the teen had hoped to have a bit of stability for a while. Now the photo of her mom kissing Adam threatens that possibility. Plus, Faith likely doesn't appreciate her mom doing something to keep Adam in their lives any closer than he has to be.

"When that photo gets out, things get worse. There are definitely some rocky times coming up for Sharon and Rey, plus fate will keep bringing her and Adam together," teased Case.

Interestingly, that fate that Case mentioned is also partly due to COVID-19 and her real-life relationship with the actor who portrays her ex-husband on the show. Due to the pandemic, there are restrictions about close contact, making filming certain soap opera scenes difficult. The show has certainly attempted to get what closeness it can from the cast members who live in the same household, even hiring actresses' husbands for some roles over the past few months.

It looks like there will be some upheaval for the newlyweds in the upcoming weeks.

