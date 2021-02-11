Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 11, 2021
Noah Cyrus Rubs Her Body In Satin Panties For Steamy Video
nsfw
Amanda Lynne

Noah Cyrus built some major excitement for her new single in her latest Instagram share. The singer, who is the younger sister of megastar Miley Cyrus, got sultry and soulful in the clip as she showed off her singing chops and her flawless figure in the steamy new music video for her song, "Dear August."

In the clip, Noah first sat on a thin blanket on the ground as the sun shone behind her. She wore a stunning powder blue dress with a turtleneck top. The garment boasted short sleeves as it clung to her chest. The outfit also featured a short hemline that exposed her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with multiple chains around her neck and large earrings. She also rocked a couple of rings on her fingers, including one in the shape of a blue butterfly to match her dress.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and pulled back at the sides so that the sleek, straight strands could hang down her back.

In another part of the clip, Noah wore satin panties. The nude-colored lingerie fit firmly around her thin waist as it accentuated her rock-hard abs. She added a matching top and a pair of stockings as well.

She jazzed up her look with a pair of dangling earrings and a gold necklace. She also wore a matching headscarf wrapped around her head.

Noah's over 6 million followers instantly fell in love with the post. The video earned a triumphant 514,000-plus views in less than 24 hours after it was published on her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,200 remarks about the music video during that time.

"Wow my beautiful stunning queen," one follower wrote.

"I'm ready for this song," a second fan declared.

"I'll always support in everything you did," another social media user gushed.

"This gave me chills," a fourth person commented.

The singer may be well known for her incredible voice and famous last name. However, she's also won over her Instagram fans by posting real and edgy shots. Oftentimes, those photos include her showing off her fit figure in scanty clothing.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a cropped hoodie and a pair of black panties as she enjoyed her morning cup of coffee. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it's raked in more than 736,000 likes and over 3,600 comments.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.