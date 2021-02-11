Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Peachy Posterior In A Pair Of Impossibly Small Shorts

Tammy Hembrow got cheeky in the most recent post that she shared on her Instagram feed. Her February 11 update included three images that showed her bombshell body from all angles.

Tammy stood with her backside turned toward the camera in the first photo. She posed in front of a bed with a tufted headboard and gingham sheets. Tammy staggered her feet as she looked into the lens with a kissy face. She brought one arm up near her chest, playfully grabbing her hair. The model wrote "built not bought" in place of an actual geotag.

She flaunted her pert derriere in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. On her lower half, she rocked a pair of booty shorts that showed more than they covered. Its bright white fabric popped against her bronzed skin, further enhancing her all-over glow. The waistband of the bottoms stretched tightly over her hips, highlighting her tiny frame. She pulled the bottom of the shorts high, helping show off her pert derriere and her shapely thighs.

In the second photo, the fitness model turned her chest toward the camera, offering a better view of her curves. She placed her hands over her chest, pulling her shirt up to expose her rock-hard abs. It had a simple crew neckline with capped sleeves that hit near her biceps.

Her shorts boasted a thick waistband that fit tightly over her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves. Its hemline hit high on her thighs and teased her muscular stems, which are the results of her hard work during gym and home workouts.

The last image in the set featured Tammy posing with her backside facing toward the camera, offering another glimpse of her toned glutes.

She styled her long blond locks with a center part and pigtail braids that spilled over her shoulders. Tammy rocked a pair of silver earrings, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling.

In her caption, the model promoted her fitness application while offering a free trial. Within minutes of the post going live, it earned more than 18,000 likes and 80-plus comments.

"I SAY THIS EVERYTIME - HOTTEST MAMMA ALIVE," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

"Oh yesss go girl... Look at them glutes," a second social media user exclaimed.

"You are such an inspiration and so beautiful," a third fan commented alongside a set of flames.

"Those are some serious ABS!!" one more chimed in.