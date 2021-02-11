Josh Hawley Says Donald Trump Impeachment Is Unconstitutional: 'This Is A Total Kangaroo Trial'

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri ripped into Democratic Party politicians and described the ongoing impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump as unconstitutional.

Speaking with host Harris Faulkner, Hawley argued that Democrats are pursuing impeachment for partisan gain.

"It is totally unconstitutional and it is incredibly selfish on the part of the Democrats who are pursuing their own personal political vendettas here. This is a total kangaroo trial."

Impeachment managers appointed by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi have spent the past several days outlining their case against Trump.

They claim that the former commander-in-chief is guilty of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government and argue that he instructed a group of his supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol building in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's legal team has deemed the proceeding unlawful, claiming that only sitting presidents can be impeached and tried. Nearly all Republicans in the upper chamber have agreed with Trump lawyers' claims, signaling that they will vote to acquit him.

Hawley repeatedly said on Thursday that the prosecutors have no legal ground to stand on. "The Constitution does not permit them to do what they are trying to do," the Missouri senator told Faulkner, noting that he condemns the violence that took place on January 6.

"You're not going to get anything but condemnation from me for what happened with those criminals at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but that doesn't make the trial any more legitimate than it is, which is totally illegitimate," he added.

Hawley has previously expressed his disdain for the proceeding. On Wednesday, he was spotted at the Senate gallery, kicking up his feet and seemingly not paying attention to what the Democratic managers were saying.

Hawley later explained that he sat at the visitors' gallery because he liked the view. "I can also space out a little bit more and it's just not quite as crowded," he stated.

The Missouri Republican has faced intense criticism for supporting Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the presidential race, with liberal-leaning commentators and politicians claiming that he bears responsibility for the attacks on the Capitol. Most Americans believe Trump should be held accountable for inciting an insurrection. In a recent ABC News/Ipsos survey, 56 percent of respondents -- virtually all Democrats, more than a half of independents and 15 percent of Republicans -- said that the former president should be convicted and barred from holding office again.