February 11, 2021
Morgan Ketzner Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Morgan Ketzner smoldered in the most recent update that she featured on her feed. The model added the image on February 11, and it's been getting a lot of attention from her 725,000-plus fans.

Morgan stood in the center of the frame as she worked it for the camera. For her photo backdrop, she chose a beach, where sand and ocean stretched as far as the eye could see. Per her geotag, she was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where it looked to be an overcast day. Morgan tilted her head to the side and wore a smile on her face as she held a white bottle in her hand. She popped her hip to the side while flaunting her bombshell body in a skimpy bikini.

The sexy suit was constructed of a blue-and-pink snakeskin-print pattern that popped against her all-over glow. On top, she rocked a traditional pair of triangular cups with a deep V-neckline that showed her cleavage. Its small cups covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines, and the bottom fit snugly on her ribs. The garment secured around her neck in a halter style. Instead of strings, it had gold chains with blue stones that took her look to a whole new level.

She paired her top with a set of bottoms that were equally as racy. Morgan pulled them low on her waist, leaving her rock-hard abs entirely on display. Its thin string sides were made of the same material as her top, stretching tightly over her hips to accentuate her hourglass curves. The high-cut design of the suit also showed a tease of her muscular thighs, which were entirely bronzed.

She wore her long, brunette locks down and they spilled over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, she promoted LIPONANO-C supplement, which provides an extra boost of Vitamin C to support the immune system.

Fans have not been shy about showering the image with praise. Within minutes, it was double-tapped over 7,600 times and had also accrued over 150 comments. Some social media users applauded her amazing figure while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts.

"Fabulous bikini Morgan!!!!! You are amazing," one follower gushed, adding a series of flames at the end of their comment.

"Love your bikini. Have a great day beautiful one. Love, Alan," a second person commented alongside a series of red hearts.

"You are very excellent. And you are so beautiful. Have a wonderful day at the beach," a third fan wrote.

"The hottest babe on Instagram by far," one more person chimed in.

