Dave Ramsey Says Americans Who Want Stimulus Checks Have 'Mental Health' Issues, Other Problems

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, financial pundit Dave Ramsey dismissed the need for stimulus checks amid the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that only individuals with serious issues could want one.

Per Raw Story, Ramsey argued that those who would benefit from direct payments are not exactly healthy or responsible citizens.

"I don't believe in a stimulus check," Ramsey began.

"Because if $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You've got other issues going on. You have a career problem, you have a debt problem, you have a relationship problem, you have a mental health problem, something else is going on if $600 changes your life."

Ramsey stressed that he does not look down on anyone, noting that he, too, has gone through financial hardship many times over the course of his life.

"I've been bankrupt, I've been broke and I work with people every day who are hurting. I love people. I want people to be lifted up," the pundit stated.

Predictably, Ramsey's remarks caused quite a stir online, with commentators slamming him as out of touch and unaware of the pain many working Americans are experiencing.

"I f*cking despise this guy," stand up comedian Pete Dominick tweeted.

Reporter Pete Forester tweeted that he used to listen to Ramsey, but claimed that the he has become a "total bastard" over the past couple of years.

In a tweet, author Bradford Pearson said that most Fox News viewers make less than $50,000 and accused Ramsey of "spitting in their faces."

Writer Tim Wise also slammed Ramsey via Twitter, calling the pundit a "grifter" and saying that his comments were completely illogical.

"F*ck this dude," journalist Yashar Ali wrote in a tweet.

Healthcare advocate Kendall Brown tweeted that Ramsey "built his empire" by teaching students how important it is to have a $1,000 emergency fund, but now claims that Americans who are desperate for a stimulus check should not receive one. President Joe Biden and Democrats in the U.S. Congress are moving to pass a $2 trillion relief bill. As CBS News reported, Biden and his allies have faced intense pushback from Republicans, who claim that a much smaller package would suffice.

Democrats, who have a one-vote majority in the Senate, have already indicated that they want to pass the plan through budget reconciliation, without GOP votes.

The bill is expected to include $1,400 direct payments, but it remains unclear if most Americans would receive them because Biden has expressed a willingness to negotiate with Republicans.