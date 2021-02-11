Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
Hannah Ann Sluss Slays In A Trio Of Sizzling-Hot Bikini Snaps
nsfw
Stacy Carey

Former The Bachelor winner Hannah Ann Sluss shared a trio of titillating bikini snapshots with her 1.3 million followers on Wednesday. The brunette beauty was with pal Julian Downs in Miami and they looked absolutely stunning.

Hannah Ann tagged the Nikki Beach Miami Restaurant and Club in the geotag of her post. The ladies hung out in a shaded cabana with some lush scenery behind them. They seemingly had a blast.

The women kneeled on a soft, white daybed. They leaned toward one another and wrapped their inside arms around each other's backs. They smiled and looked directly at the camera as the photo was shot.

The caption for this post of Hannah Ann's teased that she was happy to be back here and referenced the sun and the sand. It was definitely bikini weather, as both models wore triangle tops and sarong skirts.

The reality television star wore her brunette tresses styled with a slightly off-center part. The loose, beachy waves were swept around her back and cascaded over one shoulder.

The top was from the Beach Bunny line. It consisted of black sequins and bugle beads along with nude mesh and lining. The fit of the top allowed Hannah Ann to flaunt some cleavage, and she had her chiseled abs on full display.

Just a hint of the waistband of Hannah Ann's bikini bottoms could be seen, and she covered up with a simple brown sarong. The gals added sunglasses and a touch of silliness to the second photo and she posed solo for the final snap.

The last photo showed Hannah Ann with a dark face mask on, and her facial expression seemed a bit more serious here. She flaunted her shapely thighs and a bit more cleavage as she leaned to one side and braced herself with one hand.

Over the course of about 18 hours, more than 65,000 likes and 250 comments poured in from Hannah Ann's fans. Several of her Bachelor pals posted supportive comments, including Madi Prewitt, Victoria Fuller, Kelsey Weier, and Haley Ferguson. The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams also liked the post.

"Masked goddess," one fan raved.

"beach beauties and you look gorgeous as ever," another declared.

"Very Cute Hannah Ann. Absolutely stunning," a third user praised.

"You're such a stunner babe!!" someone else remarked.

Some franchise fans had been rooting for Hannah Ann to be named the next lead for The Bachelorette. Rumor has it that it's someone from Matt James' season who has been chosen instead, but this 24-year-old Tennessee native certainly could end up popping up on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. She's clearly in perfect swimsuit shape and fans will be anxious to see if this comes to fruition.

