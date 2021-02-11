Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
'DWTS' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Her Beautiful Bronze Body In New IG Snap
nsfw
Lucille Barilla

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd showed off her beautiful bronzed body in a new snap posted to Instagram.

The gorgeous 34-year-old appeared flawless as she lay atop a layer of sand to promote a bronzer from her brand, Peta Jane.

Peta was topless in the sassy snap. The loose sand that surrounded the dancer was piled up high to provide some coverage for her breasts.

She lay on her stomach and bent her left elbow. That same arm was positioned next to her and her palm faced downward.

She wore a small black bikini bottom with thick sides that partially covered her backside. It was pulled up high and exposed her shapely bottom. Her legs were positioned close together.

In Peta's right hand, she held up a bottle of her self-tanning product. The sleek-looking container had a deep tan bottom with a clear top. Through that, a pump was visible. According to its official website, SouthSeasSkincare, the tanner has a pleasant aroma and can be purchased with a bronzing mitt for easy application. It was created to instantly bronze one's skin to perfection with ease.

Peta wore her highlighted blond tresses in a style that made them appear to be wet. They were styled in loose waves that fell over the left side of her body and down her arm. She added a pair of large, thick gold hoop earrings as an accessory.

Her long nails were a neutral color.

The photo was a way to market the item in time for Valentine's Day, February 14.

The fan-favorite pro hit all the right notes with her fans, who added their appreciation for the photograph in its comments section.

"Will I look like this after my purchase?" one fan joked.

"Just ordered mine!! Is it one shade fits all? I didn't see a choice?" questioned a second admirer. Peta replied the color will change on a person's body the more coats they apply.

"Gorgeous tan on a gorgeous gal," penned a third user, followed by four flame emoji.

"Bronzed goddess! I need this, your girl is pale!" a fourth fan shared.

Peta is possibly using the tanner to impress her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, who was also a professional on Dancing with the Stars, where the two met. While Maks has stopped dancing with the show, Peta continues to perform. She will hopefully be around for Season 30 when the show returns this fall.

