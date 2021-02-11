Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: Would Sixers Sacrifice Joel Embiid Or Ben Simmons To Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo?

February 11, 2021
NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Package Centered On James Wiseman In Proposed Blockbuster
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams who are expected to be active on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. The Warriors may be currently in the playoff race, but with Klay Thompson set to remain on the sideline for the entire 2020-21 NBA season, they would be needing more star power around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in order to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty this year. One of the most intriguing trade targets for Golden State is Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster deal that would send Porzingis to Golden State before the trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Alen Smailagic, and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Porzingis, Josh Green, and James Johnson.

With his injury history, trading for the Latvian center would undeniably be a big gamble for Golden State. However, when he's 100 percent healthy and in his All-Star form, Porzingis is undeniably capable of changing the Warriors' fate in this season. Pairing him with Curry and Green could put them in the same conversation as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Kristaps Porzingis would add a great dynamic to the Warriors and has the type of skill-set to keep a defense honest. Since returning from injury, Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20 points per game and shooting 46% from the field. At 7-foot-3, Porzingis has the skillset of a guard but his size has also caused him to struggle with health. Porzingis has spent some time on the injured list. If he is able to remain on the floor, he is just the type of player that the Warriors need. He provides an intriguing combination of perimeter shooting, interior play finishing, and shot blocking."

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Dario Saric #20 and Ricky Rubio #11 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Getty Images | Ashley Landis-Pool

As of now, the Mavericks haven't shown any indication they are planning to move Porzingis before the trade deadline. However, if they decide the young superstar duo of Porzingis and Luka Doncic won't bring them close to winning the NBA championship, the proposed scenario would be worth exploring for the Mavericks.

By dumping the injury-prone star and his lucrative contract on Golden State, they would be receiving three young and promising talents in Wiggins, Wiseman, and Smailagic who better fit the timeline of Doncic. The Mavericks would also acquire the Timberwolves' 2021 first-rounder, which they could use to add another talented prospect to their team or as a trade chip to further solidify their core in the 2021 offseason.

