February 11, 2021
Kenan Thompson Addresses Rumors Of 'SNL' Departure Ahead Of NBC Comedy Series Debut
celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Kenan Thompson has addressed rumors of his departure from Saturday Night Live ahead of the debut of his new NBC series titled Kenan, which premieres February 16.

In a new interview with Variety, the longest-running actor in the history of SNL said he has a number of seasons he would like to reach before even considering leaving.

"I have a certain number I would love to get to," he said. "I think 20 is a good, round, even number that I'm close to. I feel like that is in reach, but also it would be respected if I don't get there. Like, 18 is fine, 19 is fine. It doesn't really matter. What matters is, will I have time for my family? There's only 24 hours in a day."

Kenan married model Christina Evangeline on November 11, 2011. Together, they have two daughters, Georgia, born June 20, 2014, and Gianna, born August 2, 2018.

He said in the interview he knew he had to begin to build a bridge for life after the show.

He revealed that Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, whom Kenan considers a good friend, had advised him from early in his tenure. He told him to not leave the show unless he gets a firm hold on his next branch. This came after a meeting with the producer of Superstore, Jackie Clarke, who had an idea that was similar to Kenan's about a pilot of a family moving on after the death of a parent.

KENAN --
NBC | Casey Durkin

However, he revealed Lorne is not pushing him to make a choice between either project. In fact, Lorne is an executive producer on Kenan, which also stars SNL star Chris Redd, Don Johnson, Dani and Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman, and Fortune Feimster.

He and Chris have commuted back and forth from California to New York to balance filming both Kenan and SNL.

Lorne told Variety he feels there is nothing Kenan can't do. He called him "one of the greatest of all time," saying the comedian "may be a genius."

Kenan was set to debut in 2020, reported Deadline in a story published in January of last year. However, the network wanted to give the actor what he needed to craft the series and manage his workload as a cast member on both SNL and Bring the Funny.

The series centers on the titular character attempting to reclaim his life after his wife's death. He reluctantly accepts help from his father-in-law, Rick, who was on the road as a sax player throughout most of his daughter's younger years and is now attempting to make up that missed time.

