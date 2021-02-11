Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Valentine's Themed Top & Skimpy Underwear

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy duo of snaps in which she got dressed up in a Valentine's Day-themed ensemble. The photos were captured by LHGFX Photography, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption of the post. She teased her followers in the caption, implying that there may be many more seasonal posts to come.

In the first shot, Katelyn perched on a bed covered in white linens with a subtle pinstripe detail, and several fluffy pillows were visible as well. The background was blurred, placing the attention on Katelyn's curvaceous figure.

She showcased her ample assets in a red off-the-shoulder shirt that left her sculpted shoulders and chest on display. It also exposed a serious amount of cleavage, as her curves threatened to burst from the neckline of the garment. A thick strap of fabric stretched horizontally over her upper arms, and the top had a casual fit similar to a T-Shirt. The bright red hue of the top looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and the piece had the phrase "my dog is my valentine" written across the front in crisp white lettering.

She paired the cheeky shirt with some simple gray Calvin Klein underwear with a white waistband. A horizontal band ran along the top of the bottoms, stretching over her shapely hips, and had the brand's name written in black lettering all along the waistband. Her toned thighs were poised on the bed, and she rested one hand on them while her other came to her collar bone. She gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls.

For the second share, she rested her other hand on the linens behind her, and flashed a radiant smile at the camera as she showcased her incredible physique.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 11,800 likes within just one hour of going live. It also received 521 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Both photos are hot," one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

"Who ever said nothing is perfect? You are," another follower added.

"Nice to see your smile," a third fan remarked, loving her joyful expression in the second slide.

"Gorgeous lady," another commented, including a long string of flame emoji in the compliment.

Katelyn has been tantalizing her audience with plenty of Valentine's Day-themed shots already. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update in which she rocked a semi-sheer lingerie set with rose embellishments, and held a container filled to the brim with red roses as she posed for the steamy snaps.