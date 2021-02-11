Kinsey Wolanski Flashes An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Plunging Top While Holding A Bear-Shaped Bouquet Of Roses

Kinsey Wolanski added some serious heat to her social media feed with the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram page. The model shared two new shots on February 10, and they have been earning plenty of attention from her 3.7 million fans.

The smoking-hot share was her latest promotion for Dose of Roses, and she worked it for the camera. She chose an outdoor space as the location for her shoot. The model stood in front of a wood fence with overgrown greenery on the top. She faced the lens, tilting her head to the side and wearing a slight smile. Kinsey ran one hand through her silky blond tresses and held a bear-shaped bouquet of roses in the other. The adorable flower arrangement had a logo bow with a yellow gem in the middle.

Kinsey stood in the same space for the second shot. She leaned forward while cradling the bear in her arms. Her racy look included a skintight top with a plunging neckline which showcased her voluptuous assets. Kinsey sported a dainty necklace that fell near the top of her bust, drawing even more attention to her colossal cleavage. The garment proceeded to fit snugly around her midsection, tucking into her pants to highlight her trim waist. It also boasted a bright red color which popped against her bronzed skin.

She teamed the look with a pair of trendy jeans. The pants had a light wash and distressing on the thighs, and she pulled them high on her hips, showing off her hourglass frame. In addition to her necklace, Kinsey sported a silver ring and a pair of earrings to complete her look. She wore a center part in her long mane, and equal parts of hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Kinsey promoted Dose of Roses, and it has not taken long for her fans to weigh in. Within minutes, the update has amassed more than 169,000 likes and 630-plus comments. Some followers asked questions about the flowers, while the overwhelming majority raved over the model's beauty.

"You look so beautiful. A true queen," one person commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their message.

"You'd be the best valentine! Will you be mine?" a second fan asked.

"Congrats on the move!! Best of love n wishes in ur new home," a third social media user chimed in.

"OMG this look on you is fire baby," one more person gushed alongside a single flame.