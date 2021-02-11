Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Crop Top And Tiny Daisy Dukes To Repost Deleted Photos
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Lindsey Pelas put her flawless figure on show on Instagram this week as she reposted a set of sultry photos which had been deleted. The stunning snaps, which can be seen here, showed the Maxim and Playboy model in a crop top and barely there Daisy Dukes, while she called out the haters who reported her in the caption.

In the first image, she was snapped from the waist up as she posed by open doors looking out over a garden of tall green foliage and a swimming pool. She rocked a semi see-through metallic top with no bra and placed both hands on her back, with her long, blond locks down in curls.

The second featured the 29-year-old facing the camera as she pursed her full lips and gave just a peek of her very skimpy blue denim shorts.

Lindsey changed things up for the next image. She pulled a quirky pose with her tongue out and her left hand on her head with the other on her bottoms. She revealed just how skimpy her shorts were as the small piece of material over her hips flashed the top of her toned thigh.

The model struck a sultry pose with her hands behind her head for the fourth photo. Lindsey also attached a screenshot that showed the report she received for the original upload which claimed it had been taken down due to "spam."

In the caption, she claimed the first version had been deleted after 15 minutes. She noted that she wants to be able to use Instagram, but wrote that it "is really trying when you can't use it the same way as other people."

Lindsey Pelas attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party
Getty Images | Rich Fury

She also shared a message for the "hater groups" who she accused of "mass reporting" her.

"Go enjoy your fake a** bot accounts and worry about the jobs you don't have and never will," Lindsey wrote alongside a hand emoji with its middle finger up.

She tagged her location as West Hollywood.

Plenty of her fans and friends shared their frustration in the comments section while others praised her obvious beauty.

"Holy hell," one person commented with several fire emoji.

"Perfect babe," another user added alongside two heart eye faces.

"Wow stunner," a third admirer wrote with three red hearts.

The upload attracted more than 69,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments in under 16 hours.

It followed a sizzling upload from Lindsey earlier this week in which she put her jaw-dropping curves on show in an electric blue two-piece.

