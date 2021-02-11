Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 11, 2021
Kate Hudson Looks Radiant In A Sequin-Covered Set With A Plunging Neckline
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson took to Instagram recently, stunning her 12.8 million followers with a duo of snaps showing off her glamorous press day look. She wore a sequin-covered set from the brand Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and made sure to tag the brand's Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption. She also gave credit to her glam squad, tagging her makeup artist, hairstylist, and fashion stylist in the image.

The photos were taken outdoors on a gorgeous day, the sky a breathtaking shade of blue and the sun shining down on Kate, making the sequins on her ensemble twinkle in the light. Several lush trees and plants were visible in the distance, as well as masses of vibrant red flowers, and the naturally beautiful setting made for the perfect photo backdrop.

The first snap focused on her upper body, showing off the plunging neckline with scalloped trim. The daring neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Kate drew even more attention to her chest by layering on two necklaces.

The garment had long sleeves, as well as some structural detailing near the shoulders and upper arms that added some extra visual interest. She had the piece belted with a braided gold belt, which defined her waist to perfection. A radiant smile graced her flawless features as she closed her eyes, basking in the sunshine. Her blond locks were styled in a deep side part, the silky strands cascading down her chest and back in a sleek look.

She showcased her full look in the second image, revealing that the top portion of the garment had a slight peplum detail that flared out beneath her belt. The pants were crafted from the same sequin-covered material, and had a loose fit, with the material draping over her toned thighs without clinging too tightly.

She had her gaze focused on something in the distance, and some minimalist earrings sparkled in her ears as she showed off her incredible figure in the jaw-dropping ensemble.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 220,800 likes within 22 hours, as well as 1,877 comments from her eager audience.

"You are gorgeous!!" one fan wrote simply.

"Wow! Just... Wow!" another follower chimed in, struck nearly speechless by Kate's beauty.

"Beautiful like always Kate!" a third fan remarked.

"Absolutely stunning," another commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate shared a series of snaps in which she flaunted her fit physique in an outfit from her own company, Fabletics. She paired red leggings with a slit near the ankle and slightly looser fit towards the bottom with an olive green sports bra that had a unique silhouette, striking several poses for the camera.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.