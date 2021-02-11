Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 11, 2021
Olivia Pierson Heats Up Instagram In Sexy Lace Lingerie
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Olivia Pierson gave her 3.1 million Instagram followers plenty to see and talk about on Thursday, February 11, when she shared a smoking-hot update. In the new post, the former WAGS star showed off her insanely toned figure in sexy lingerie from Lounge Underwear.

Olivia was snapped in a skimpy black bra-and-panties combo which clung to her curves. The bra featured semi-sheer and lace fabric. The classic brassiere boasted soft cups with scalloped trim and a deep neckline that showcased her décolletage. The underwire enhanced her cleavage as well. The brand name was printed in white across the stretchable band that hugged her toned midriff.

She sported matching panties, which were made of the same semi-sheer material. It had a narrow waistband with the retailer's logo printed on it. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin, and the low cut in the front accentuated her flat stomach and curvy hips. The dark-colored intimates flattered her skin tone.

The Canadian influencer was snapped outdoors, dressed in nothing but her scanty lingerie and a sheer robe. She was on a balcony with amazing views behind her, as tall trees surrounded the area. A hint of the flat land below was also evident in the background of the shot.

She stood in the middle of the frame, popping her hip to the side. The babe crossed her right thigh over the other, with her knee bent. She tugged at her thong and gazed at the scenery.

The model styled her brunette hair in a half ponytail, letting its lengths cascade down her back. Some short strands along the front were loose, framing her face. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and several rings.

Olivia asked a question in the caption of the post. She also gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging their Instagram page in the caption and the picture, adding a discount code for her followers to use.

As usual, the latest social media share quickly became a hit with her fans. The update garnered more than 44,600 likes and over 430 comments within 24 hours of going live on the platform. Many of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her enviable body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

"Olivia, you have a gorgeous body and an angelic face," a fan wrote.

"What a stunner! You deserve all the success," commented another follower.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.