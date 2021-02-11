Kelsie Jean Smeby Spreads Her Legs In Lacy White Underwear For A Steamy Instagram Update

Brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 792,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of steamy slides in which she rocked a sultry ensemble. The photos were taken in a bedroom, and in the first image, Kelsie perched on a bed covered in white linens, with shimmering silver throw pillows visible in the background, as well as a dark bed frame behind her and shelves in the corner of the space.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Kelsie's flawless figure. She wore an outfit from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

Kelsie flaunted her curvaceous body in a pair of lacy underwear that dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. Lace trim stretched along the top of the underwear, and a delicate bow embellishment in the front added to the sultry vibe of the piece. Thin straps stretched above her hips in a high-cut style that accentuated her hourglass curves, and she extended her legs in front of her as she sat on the bed.

She paired the underwear with a loose-fitting white top that she had knotted near her waist, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The white fabric draped over her curves, and the pale hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

She was barefoot, and finished off the look with some hoop earrings. Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she held her cell phone in one hand, taking the smoking-hot selfie.

She moved down to the ground for the second share, spreading her legs and keeping her gaze focused on her phone screen. She posed in a way that flaunted even more cleavage, and a delicate necklace with a pendant hung just above her ample assets, drawing more attention to her chest.

She playfully stuck her tongue out in the third snap, and finished off the update with a short video clip in which she showed off her bombshell body.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 10,500 likes as well as 203 comments within eight hours.

"Wow your figure is a work of art," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Just too hot!" another follower chimed in, including a trio of flame emoji to accentuate his comment.

"Gorgeous and stunning photos," a third fan remarked.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie shared another update, this time taken outdoors on a breathtaking patio area surrounded by greenery. She rocked a stunning gown for the occasion, and the garment had a plunging neckline and scandalously high slit on one side, revealing plenty of Kelsie's flawless curves.