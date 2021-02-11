Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Actress, dancer and model Brooke Burke surprised her 445,000 Instagram followers with her latest Instagram share, a sweet yet sexy snap in which she appeared to be getting in the Valentine's Day mood.

Brooke showcased her fit figure in an eye-catching activewear set that incorporated an "x's and o's" print, with red graphics over a hot pink background. Her sports bra had a simple silhouette, dipping low in the front to show off a hint of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms exposed, and the garment extended about an inch below her breasts, placing plenty of her toned stomach on display as well.

She paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings, and the fabric clung to every inch of her sculpted stems. She finished off the look with two accessories. The first was a thin golden bangle on her forearm, which she flaunted as she placed her pointer finger in front of her lips in a playful gesture. The second was a pair of bold heart-framed sunglasses with red lenses that accentuated the Valentine's vibe of the ensemble.

The photo was taken in an Airstream trailer, and the space was all ready for a romantic meal. Brooke perched on a padded bench positioned near a small table, which was set for two. Frayed blue placemats added a rustic vibe to the space, but there was an elegant set-up with gold-framed chargers, crisp white plates, pink napkins in embellished napkin rings, wine glasses, and even rose petals scattered over the table. A massive vase held a dozen roses as well, adding to the ambience.

The rest of the Airstream interior was simple and tidy, with another table flocked by two chairs visible in the background, and white curtains covering the windows in the back to add some privacy. Brooke's brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortlessly gorgeous style, and she showcased her curves while posing in the space.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 1,200 likes within six hours of going live. It also received 25 comments from her eager audience.

"So beautiful," one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

"I want this outfit," another follower chimed in.

"Adorable photo. Love the outfit," a third fan remarked.

"Love this so much," another commented.

Back in December 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Brooke flaunted her ageless physique in a candy-cane printed sports bra and legging set. She posed outdoors, with a massive Christmas tree nearby giving the area some holiday spirit as she stretched and allowed the sunlight to illuminate her flawless figure.