Kylie Jenner Wears Crop Top With Eye-Catching Pants For Latest Outfit Post

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The makeup guru is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a stylish number for her most recent post.

Jenner stunned in a basic white crop top that featured a crew neck. The item of clothing was cut-out at the bottom and displayed her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of eye-catching pants that had a pattern that was made up of different shades of blue. Jenner held onto a blue bag and wore a chain belt around her hips. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with polish. Jenner sported her long, wavy dark hair down and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up in front of a lit-up staircase. Jenner raised one hand to the side of her locks and gazed her eyes over to the left.

In the next slide, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star pushed her locks over to the other side and placed her hand on her forehead. Jenner stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showed off her nail art.

In the third and final frame, the mom to 3-year-old Stormi Webster was snapped further back while posing side-on. Jenner raised her left arm and held onto her hair.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 4.2 million likes and over 14,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 215 million followers.

"You're so dreamy," one user wrote.

"Queen Kylie is back," another person shared.

"You make mother hood look great young lady. Never settle for less," remarked a third fan.

"Beautiful and beautiful body. Thanks for sharing," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a mini green dress made out of silky material. The attire had a tie-up detailing across the front and loose-fitted long sleeves. Jenner wore a pair of heels that were the same color but a different shade. She showed off her pedicured toes and opted for white shades and a Chanel handbag. Jenner was photographed outdoors and appeared to be embracing the sunny weather.