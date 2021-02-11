Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Slays In Two Different Sports Bra, Showing Off Her Fit Physique
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore showcased her fit figure in her latest Instagram share, thrilling her 885,000 followers with two different activewear looks. The photos were captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha appeared to be at some type of cafe or restaurant.

In the first slide, she was perched on a wood bench pulled up to a table outdoors, a small glass cup of iced coffee with a striped straw visible on the surface nearby. The picnic table and bench were positioned in front of a large window that provided a view of a cafe decorated with plenty of greenery and neutral tones, although the focal point of the shot remained Tarsha and her incredible physique.

The activewear she wore was from the brand Muscle Republic, and she tagged the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. Tarsha wore a simple yet sexy sports bra in the first picture, with a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The garment was white with black trim along the neckline and hem, as well as black straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms exposed. The piece appeared to have some type of lettering along the bottom, although Tarsha's position made it difficult to read.

She paired the sports bra with high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her toned lower body, and finished off the ensemble with a pair of white Nike sneakers and a name plate necklace.

Her long locks were pulled up in a messy bun atop her head, and she rested both elbows on her knees as she gazed at the camera, lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

For the second image, she posed in front of a white brick wall, and swapped out her look for a different set. She wore a black top that likewise flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and paired it with matching high-waisted leggings. She kept her sneakers the same, although she changed up her other accessories, adding a sleek minimalist necklace, aviator sunglasses, and a small bag with a chain strap.

Her fans couldn't get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 9,200 likes as well as 81 comments within just one hour of going live.

"You're literally so gorgeous I can't!!" one fan wrote, including a heart eyes emoji and praise hands emoji in the compliment.

"So beautiful," another chimed in.

"You are always on point," a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha showcased even more of her bombshell body in a post taken near the beach. She posed next to a large tree with a lifeguard shack visible in the background, and flaunted her curves in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

