Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Blue Velvet Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update in which she flaunted a date night look. The picture was captured in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Nicole stood in a simple space that allowed her eye-catching ensemble to shine.

Her outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her page many times before. She tagged the company's own page in the caption of the post as well as in the first image, in case her followers were interested in picking up the piece for themselves.

The dress was crafted from a dark blue velvet fabric that caught the light, shimmering slightly and adding some major dimension to her curves. Long sleeves covered her slender arms in a figure-hugging but not skintight fit, and the garment had a plunging neckline that dipped scandalously low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage.

A thick waistband stretched horizontally around her torso, defining her hourglass curves, and the bottom portion of the dress was draped, giving her a Grecian goddess vibe. The asymmetrical hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display. A panel of fabric extended from one side, flowing from the waistband down her hip and thigh, adding some drama to the look.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the silky strands cascaded down her back in an effortless style. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of small but impactful earrings with a starburst shape. In the first image, she posed with one hand on her dress and the other lingering near her earlobe as she gazed seductively at the camera.

For the second image, she twisted her body slightly, continuing to showcase her curves while also revealing both of her eye-catching earrings.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 4,000 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 68 comments in the same time span from her eager audience.

"So perfect babe," one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

"You look beautiful," another follower chimed in.

"Incredibly gorgeous!" a third fan commented.

"Lovely," yet another follower added, punctuating the compliment with several flame emoji.

