February 11, 2021
Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty Instagram Selfie
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

On Wednesday, February 10, Victoria Villarroel wowed her fans with a sultry new snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page. The sexy selfie featured the Venezuelan model wearing a barely there ensemble and posing seductively for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage.

In the snap, Victoria rocked a sexy black bikini set and flaunted her enviable physique. The dark-colored swimwear complemented her sun-kissed complexion. The top featured tiny cups and a plunging neckline which displayed a great deal of her décolletage and some cleavage. Straps provided support for her ample bust.

She sported a matching bottom. Like the upper garment, the piece boasted strings that were tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

Victoria used her phone to capture the sizzling-hot selfie. She appeared to be staying at a resort. In fact, a previous Instagram post -- seen here -- revealed the influencer posing on a balcony which offered scenic views of the ocean.

The hottie angled her body in front of the camera, mostly showing off her right side. She appeared to be posing on all fours, looking directly at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. The bright sunlight illuminated her flawlessly tanned skin, making it appear radiant.

The blue sky and lush greenery made up the background of the shot.

For the occasion, Victoria wore her brunette locks down and wet from swimming. She tossed most of the stands over her shoulder, with the ends grazing her arm. As for accessories, she wore four necklaces in various lengths.

In the caption, Kylie Jenner's former assistant wrote two words in Spanish. According to Google translate, the text read "narcotic love."

Even though the snap has been live less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her avid online supporters. In addition to more than 95,100 likes, the update has also pulled in 340-plus messages, as many of Victoria's followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked beautiful. Other admirers raved about her tantalizing assets, and a few followers expressed their admiration with a mix of emoji.

"You are so gorgeous! This photo leaves me breathless," one of her followers wrote.

"I love your freckled face. So beautiful!!!" gushed a second admirer.

"Wow! You look so hot! Are you still on vacation? I feel like it has been weeks. Good for you, though," a third fan commented.

