Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

February 11, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Fantastic Figure In A Sexy Gingham Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 10, to upload a new photo that wowed her 1.3 million followers. In the post, the Mexican model rocked a gingham bikini set which showcased her fantastic figure and assets in an intimate photo shoot.

In the shot, the 22-year-old influencer was photographed inside her home in Dubai. A couch was seen behind her, and the area was bright and well-lit.

Ana stood in the middle of the frame in her sexy bathing suit. She popped her hip slightly while positioning her right arm in front of her midsection. Meanwhile, her other arm hung by her side, with her hand on her upper thigh. The babe tilted her head as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The lighting illuminated the scene and her bodacious curves.

The bombshell sported a black-and-white two-piece swimsuit which complemented her flawless complexion. The bikini top featured a unique cup design. The plunging neckline also displayed a generous amount of her décolletage, and the dramatic underwire pushed her breasts upward and enhanced her cleavage. The narrow straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms in a simple design. They hugged her trim waist and accentuated her curvy hips. The piece also had high leg cuts which displayed plenty of skin and showcased her toned thighs. The low-cut front allowed her to flaunt her incredibly toned midsection. Viewers couldn't help but notice her taut stomach and chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

Ana wore a few accessories with her beach attire. She opted for a gold necklace, a bangle, and a bracelet — most of which are from luxury brands. She kept her long, dark hair down in a straight style.

Ana wrote a short caption with a couple of emoji. She also credited the professional photographer who took the stunning snapshot by tagging his Instagram page.

The new share received more than 22,800 likes and over 210 comments in less than a day of being posted on the popular social media platform. Ana's eager admirers flocked to the comments section with praise and numerous messages, with many raving about her killer physique. Others didn't have a lot to say and just dropped a trail of emoji.

"Wow, you are so beautiful!!!" gushed an admirer.

"You are beyond stunning, my dear! I am in awe of you beauty," wrote another fan.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.