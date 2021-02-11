Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Fantastic Figure In A Sexy Gingham Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 10, to upload a new photo that wowed her 1.3 million followers. In the post, the Mexican model rocked a gingham bikini set which showcased her fantastic figure and assets in an intimate photo shoot.

In the shot, the 22-year-old influencer was photographed inside her home in Dubai. A couch was seen behind her, and the area was bright and well-lit.

Ana stood in the middle of the frame in her sexy bathing suit. She popped her hip slightly while positioning her right arm in front of her midsection. Meanwhile, her other arm hung by her side, with her hand on her upper thigh. The babe tilted her head as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The lighting illuminated the scene and her bodacious curves.

The bombshell sported a black-and-white two-piece swimsuit which complemented her flawless complexion. The bikini top featured a unique cup design. The plunging neckline also displayed a generous amount of her décolletage, and the dramatic underwire pushed her breasts upward and enhanced her cleavage. The narrow straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms in a simple design. They hugged her trim waist and accentuated her curvy hips. The piece also had high leg cuts which displayed plenty of skin and showcased her toned thighs. The low-cut front allowed her to flaunt her incredibly toned midsection. Viewers couldn't help but notice her taut stomach and chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

Ana wore a few accessories with her beach attire. She opted for a gold necklace, a bangle, and a bracelet — most of which are from luxury brands. She kept her long, dark hair down in a straight style.

Ana wrote a short caption with a couple of emoji. She also credited the professional photographer who took the stunning snapshot by tagging his Instagram page.

The new share received more than 22,800 likes and over 210 comments in less than a day of being posted on the popular social media platform. Ana's eager admirers flocked to the comments section with praise and numerous messages, with many raving about her killer physique. Others didn't have a lot to say and just dropped a trail of emoji.

"Wow, you are so beautiful!!!" gushed an admirer.

"You are beyond stunning, my dear! I am in awe of you beauty," wrote another fan.