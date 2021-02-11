Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Exposes Braless Cleavage In Partially Unzipped Leather Jacket
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Ana Paula Saenz tantalized fans with cleavage in a recent post shared to her Instagram page. The Mexican beauty went braless underneath a partially unzipped leather jacket that cinched her waist, thrilling followers as she tugged on the sides and exposed a glimpse of her perky chest.

The black number clung tightly to Ana's chiseled figure, accentuating the model's perfect hourglass shape. Her incredibly small waist was highlighted by a crocodile skin-print belt strap, which matched the jacket's notched collar and lapels. The top was unzipped almost all the way down, flashing her toned midriff. The entirety of her cleavage was also on show, along with an eyeful of underboob.

The jacket had short, slightly flared sleeves that gave fans a peek at Ana's slender arms. A small zipper on the side provided extra definition to her bust, while a couple of ornaments emphasized her sculpted shoulders.

Ana paired the top with matching shorts that hugged her hips and thighs closely. A pair of straps draped over the front of the tighter-than-skin number, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets. The babe topped off the hot look with a black fedora and accessorized with plenty of jewelry. She rocked a gold bangle bracelet and sparkling clip earrings that added sophistication to the edgy ensemble. A chunky chain necklace adorned her décolletage, further luring the gaze to her bared cleavage.

The 22-year-old was snapped against a white backdrop that gave prominence to her eye-popping attire. Her bronzed tan emerged as the only splash of color in the shot, which was cropped at the mid-thigh to keep the focus on her curvaceous core. Ana appeared to be sitting and spread open her legs. She shot a sultry stare at the camera and slightly parted her lips in a seductive expression. Her long tresses spilled from underneath the hat, brushing over her shoulder and grazing the side of her chest.

Since going live on her account, the pic has earned more than 16,750 likes. Additionally, 111 social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower Ana with gushing messages and rave about her fit physique. Furthermore, countless admirers opted to express their feelings with a combination of emoji as they struggled with words.

"Amazing!!!" said one impressed fan.

"So incredibly beautiful," chimed in another follower.

"Absolutely perfect," remarked a third admirer.

"Just WOW," commented a fourth user.

Shortly afterwards, the Latina bombshell tantalized her audience with her sizzling curves by posing in a skimpy string bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, she left little to the imagination in a hot-pink floral swimsuit, striking a provocative pose while licking a lollipop.

