February 11, 2021
Helena Christensen, 52, Rocks A Strapless Bikini In The Snow While Searching For 'Ice Holes'
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Helena Christensen didn't let the cold bother her while rocking a bikini outdoors in a wintry wonderland. In a pair of pics posted to her Instagram page this week, the 52-year-old supermodel was captured soaking up some sun in a snowy setting.

Helena used the caption of her two-part slideshow to reveal that she was hunting for an "ice hole" when the pictures were taken. The former Victoria's Secret Angel left a great deal of her seemingly ageless skin exposed to the elements in a strapless two-piece. The swimsuit was a soft lavender shade that stood out from all the brilliant white that surrounded her. It was crafted out of smocked fabric for a textured look.

Helena's top was a wide bandeau with lettuce trim around the edges. The high waistline of her bottoms featured a similar, albeit larger, ruffle. Her briefs also had high-cut leg openings that flattered her long, lissome limbs. The back of the garment boasted a cheeky cut that showcased her pert posterior.

In her first pic, the dark-haired beauty was photographed from behind as she traversed terrain that looked somewhat treacherous. She was walking across the uneven surface of a large rock in the middle of a snow-covered river. Helena appeared to be treading carefully, holding her arms out to her sides to help her maintain her balance. An expanse of smooth snow stretched out before her. It had a whipped appearance with small dips and mounds. On one side of the snowy river, there was a steep bank covered with barren trees.

Helena was joined by her Australian shepherd, Kuma. Her canine companion also didn't seem to mind the bite in the air, as he was lying on a patch of snow right beside the water.

In her second pic, Helena was crouched down in one of the small pools created by the snow. Her feet were submerged in the icy water. She was glancing over at Kuma, who had found another perfect soft and snowy spot to plop down on and chill.

"Your dog is looking at you like 'go ahead but I'm certainly not going in that water,'" wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

"You are just too hot to be cold," read another message.

Helena is fond of baring her body in low temperatures, as evidenced by past posts that showed her rocking bathing suits while swimming in Copenhagen's chilly Nyhavn Canal and wading in a river with icicles hanging from its rocky bank.

One of the model's followers asked her why she braves the cold like she does.

"Health benefits are huge but most of all, I friggin love it," read Helena's response.

