February 11, 2021
Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Bares A Hearty Helping Of Her Booty In Panties With A Heart-Shaped Cutout
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Sara Sampaio helped her 7.5 million Instagram followers get in the mood for Valentine's Day on Wednesday. The Victoria's Secret Angel bared her buns to create the perfect valentine for her admirers.

In the caption of her post, Sara, 29, noted that Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Her reminder included an early gift for her fans: a photo of the model rocking a crimson lingerie set. The hot snapshot almost appeared candid in nature, but she tagged professional photographer Zoey Grossman to give her credit for taking it.

Sara was pictured posing on a dining chair with gray upholstery and arms of curved wood. Her feet were up on the seat, and she appeared to be sitting on her heels. However, the photo cut off in the middle of her horizontal left thigh. Her body was positioned sideways in the chair with her derriere angled toward the camera.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wore two pieces from Victoria's Secret. One was a red bra with molded cups and adjustable shoulder straps. Due to the way she was posing, most of the front of the undergarment was hidden from view. However, the back of Sara's other piece was clearly meant to be the focal point of the picture. On her lower half, she wore a pair of scarlet briefs with high-cut legs and a waist that slightly dipped down in the back. There was a heart-shaped cutout on the seat of the panties that provided a peek at her peachy posterior. The cheeky opening was bisected by a skinny thong strap.

Sara's long, brunette tresses flowed down her back and over her chest. Her hairstyle was effortless and natural with a slight wave and a few flyaways. She leaned forward and placed her hands on the chair's only visible arm, revealing that she had on two silver rings. Her head was turned toward the camera. However, she directed her eyes off to the side as a beaming smile lit up her radiant face.

Sara's cheeky pic rapidly racked up over 250,000 likes. In the comments section, her followers praised her booty and her natural beauty.

"What cute little cheeks you have," read one message from an admirer.

"I like that you have a real woman body," another fan wrote.

"Natural!! Love your body," a third Instagrammer added.

Sara's steamiest photos often show her rocking looks from Victoria's Secret. In another recent photoshoot for the intimate apparel brand, she went pantsless while rocking a nightshirt and posing on a bed.

