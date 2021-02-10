Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Toned Physique By Rocking Blue Bikini In Recent Beach Photo
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Paige VanZant lost in her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut at last weekend's KnuckleMania, but she isn't letting the result dampen her spirits. The former UFC fighter took to Instagram this week and shared a bikini snap with her 2.7 million followers, and she was all about looking forward.

The photo depicted VanZant standing in the sand and throwing up the peace sign. She posed in front of a scenic backdrop that boasted bright blue water and trees. However, despite the scenic beauty of her surroundings, it was the blond bombshell who stole the show.

VanZant wore a blue bikini that showed off her sun-kissed legs, toned abs and a significant amount of cleavage. She was all smiles for the occasions too, and she appeared to be fully healed up following her bloody battle with Britain Hart.

Her mood also didn't appear to have been affected by the criticism that's been lobbied her way in recent days, either. As Essentially Sports documented, Hart took issue with VanZant because she didn't show up to their post-match press conference. This was disrespectful on the former UFC star's part, according to Hart.

VanZant was all about the future in her post, however. She revealed that she wanted 2021 to pick up in the accompanying caption, and her followers responded positively to the sentiment and the pic. Over 118,000 were quick to hit the like button, and many of them took the time to share their appreciation for the professional brawler.

"You are so cute," wrote one follower.

"Beauty on the beach," a second fan gushed, emphasizing their compliment with more than one emoji.

"You put on a great fight in BKFC," another social media user stated, impressed by VanZant's efforts last weekend.

Some combat sports aficionados in the replies were also keen to see her get back into the ring, though it's currently unknown when that will happen.

She could also be set to try her hand at another sport in the near future. As The Inquisitr noted last week, she talked about her desire to become a WWE superstar, revealing that she's had some discussions with the company in the past.

VanZant has also delighted her admirers with some sultry uploads in 2021. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that she took to social media and shared a snap of her rocking UFC underwear and working up a sweat. That pic also received an abundance of great feedback from her base.

