February 10, 2021
WWE Legends Mickie James & Victoria Wear Bikinis & Ride Jet Skis In Celebratory Birthday Photo
Kieran Fisher

Mickie James and Victoria -- otherwise known as Lisa Marie Varon -- both helped establish WWE's women's division in the 2000s before moving on to Impact Wrestling. Given that they competed in the companies at the same time, it's unsurprising to learn that they're good friends outside of the ring.

James confirmed this on Instagram on Wednesday when she took to the image-sharing platform to wish Victoria a happy birthday and share a fun photo of the pair. You can view it here.

The pic featured the legendary performers on jet skis in the middle of the ocean, showing off their goofy sides as they posed for the camera. James held onto her water vehicle and boasted a huge smile. Victoria, meanwhile, sprawled out on her jet ski and opened her mouth wide, screaming with excitement.

James's outfit was a white bikini with colored patterns peppered across the material. She paired the attire with a large blue life jacket that covered most of her upper body. Her hair was also wet at the time, suggesting that she'd either been for a swim or fell into the water.

Victoria wore blue-and-white striped shorts that highlighted her legs. She also added a life jacket to her get-up, which was a sensible idea considering that she wasn't holding onto the vehicle's handle and risked falling into the water.

In the accompanying caption, James revealed that she was eternally grateful to have Victoria in her life. She also questioned her age, as she couldn't believe that her friend had turned 50 years old. According to James, J-Lo has a competitor and claimed that Victoria was coming for her crown as the hottest woman in her fifties.

Victoria appears on WWE television
WWE

James' followers were quick to like the photo, too. At the time of this writing, over 8000 of her fans and peers have hit the like button. Some of them even flocked to the comments section to wish Victoria a happy birthday and shower the ladies with compliments.

"Pull up to Pensacola beach and come get me Bih," wrote one follower.

"She is so beautiful. Happy birthday gorgeous," a second fan stated.

"Both of you are so beautiful," a third admirer gushed.

James has a tendency to make an impression with her social media posts, especially when she wears glamorous outfits. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently shared a snap of her rocking a cut-out dress that showed off some of her assets.

