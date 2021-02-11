Trending Stories
February 11, 2021
Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insane Curves In Plunging Crop Top And Cheeky Boy Shorts
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Fitness superstar Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 10, with some sizzling-hot new photos of her fit physique, wowing her 1.7 million followers.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed seemingly in her backyard for the two-slide series as the sun shone down on her. Qimmah took center stage in both frames, striking eye-catching poses that called attention to her famous figure.

In the first photo, she sat back on her heels on a gray couch, with the left side of her body to the camera as she leaned back on her left arm. She popped her booty out and flexed her right arm, showing off her muscles in the process. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she directed her gaze toward the camera's lens. She knelt on the couch in the second image as she tugged on her bottoms with both hands. She looked down in front of her that time.

Her long orange-and-black hair, which looked to be a wig, was styled in loose curls that fell around her shoulders and back. Her nails were short and painted white.

She highlighted her killer curves by rocking a scanty workout ensemble from EHPlabs, a health and fitness supplement company. Her black crop top featured red detailing, two thin shoulder straps, a mesh-style body, and a plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the number with a pair of cheeky black boy shorts. The skintight bottoms flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious backside, while their high-rise design drew the eye to her chiseled midsection.

Qimmah finished the sporty look with a pair of white sneakers. She also accessorized with a navel piercing.

In the post's caption, she promoted EHPlabs, tagging their account and providing her followers with a discount code for their products.

The post, which went live seven hours ago, quickly become a hit with social media users as it amassed more than 21,000 likes. Over 250 admirers also relayed their sweet thoughts about the model, her figure, her beauty and her ensemble in the comments section.

"Love these colors on you," one individual wrote, adding a string of fire emoji.

"Every hairstyle you do looks perfect, you are simply gorgeous," another admirer chimed in.

"You are amazing, so beautiful," a third fan asserted, following with several red heart emoji.

"Beautiful woman and body," a romantic fourth user wanted her to know.

The beauty has served up numerous jaw-dropping looks to her Instagram account this week. Just yesterday, she shared some images that displayed her in a skimpy black bikini.

