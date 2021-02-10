Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In A Mint-Green Bikini
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Yovanna Ventura took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to tantalize her 5.3 million followers with a series of bikini snaps. She teased that this was a "kini" for at home, and her fans clearly did not mind the indoor setting.

The brunette beauty signaled that her two-piece bathing suit was from the San Lorenzo line. Yovanna chose their "Mandala" set in the "Garden Green" hue and they were the perfect contrast to the model's bronzed skin.

The triangle top was designed to be similar to a bralette that provided minimal coverage. The matching brief bottoms allowed for moderate coverage and Yovanna wore the waistband high on her hips.

The series of selfies taken by Yovanna showed her flaunting her curves in several jaw-dropping ways. In the initial shot, she smiled as she looked at the camera and snapped the shot.

A hint of cleavage could be seen in this snap and Yovanna's chiseled abs were on full display. Her curvy hips and shapely thighs completed the hourglass effect of her physique.

The second shot appeared to be essentially the same. However, in this case, Yovanna went with a serious facial expression rather than a grin.

The third photo revealed less of the 25-year-old's killer figure, but it still had pulses racing. She leaned against the frame of an open sliding glass door and gazed at the camera with a sultry expression.

The brunette bombshell tousled her hair in the next picture as she rested her curvy booty on some leather furniture. Her gorgeous dog sat in front of her and she took the selfie as she was angled to the side. Her long, lean legs and flat tummy were beautifully highlighted in this position.

Yovanna cocked a hip in another snapshot as she showed off her fabulous bikini figure once more as she stood on a fuzzy white rug.

In just an hour, the hottie's set of pictures had already received more than 60,000 likes and 365 comments from Yovanna's ardent admirers.

"How are you so perfect," one fan asked.

Many of the commenters utilized appreciative emoji to signal their love for this array of sexy snaps. Quite a few fire icons popped up, as did a wide range of heart emoji.

"You're so beautiful and that view is too!!" another fan declared.

"Looking good boo," a third user raved.

"The most beautiful thing in this world," someone else determined.

A couple of weeks ago, Yovanna treated her fans to a trio of photos taken outdoors. She wore a flattering white monokini for that outing and about 68,000 likes poured in on that group of uploads.

