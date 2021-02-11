Khloe Terae Flaunts Nearly Bare Booty While Wearing Suede And Fur: 'Noire Bunny'

Instagram model Khloe Terae wowed her 2.6 million social media followers with her most recent update on Wednesday afternoon. The athletic blonde opted to go with a slightly naughtier look than she has showcased in the recent past, and rocked an all-black ensemble that got pulses racing. The sultry share garnered over 18,000 likes in less than a day after going live.

Khloe -- seemingly jokingly -- geotagged herself in the mountains, but the rustic environment in which she was photographed appeared to verify that location. She posed on an outdoor cement patio, which was attached to a wood-paneled building lined with a short wall constructed from organically stacked pieces of rough stone. She stood on one leg and leaned forward toward a section of sliding glass doors, resting her palms against the glass for stability.

Her extended left leg created a striking diagonal line across the lower half of the image, leading up to a tantalizing view of her rounded derriere. She bent her right leg in front of her and rested the corresponding ankle against her left knee, revealing the bright crimson soles of her suede, over-the-knee boots with towering stiletto heels.

Khloe also draped a long-sleeved, cropped jacket featuring silky black fur off both shoulders. The bottom hem of the fuzzy garment reached just to her waist, leaving a small conglomeration of slender black straps across her hips and the small of her back on display. It was difficult to discern how the garment underneath was designed, but it appeared to be a drastically skimpy bodysuit of some sort, as the straps also ran over her shoulders.

She finished off the outfit with a pair of flirty bunny ears lined with floral lace perched on top of her long, platinum curls.

Khloe tagged photographer Joe Damaso from Top Talent Events for the exquisite imagery, as well as crediting a team of stylists and designers who helped create her spectacular look.

A post from earlier this winter and covered by The Inquisitr initiated an elated response from Khloe's admirers. The gorgeous model stripped down to nothing but a few flowers in her long, blond hair and spread her legs at the edge of an infinity swimming pool which overlooked a vast expanse of sea and sky. The snap displayed her stunning physique and impressive flexibility, as well as giving an ample glimpse of the utopian environment. She made a cheeky comment in the caption related to the view, which drove fans wild.