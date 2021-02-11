Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

February 11, 2021
Khloe Terae Flaunts Nearly Bare Booty While Wearing Suede And Fur: 'Noire Bunny'
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Instagram model Khloe Terae wowed her 2.6 million social media followers with her most recent update on Wednesday afternoon. The athletic blonde opted to go with a slightly naughtier look than she has showcased in the recent past, and rocked an all-black ensemble that got pulses racing. The sultry share garnered over 18,000 likes in less than a day after going live.

Khloe -- seemingly jokingly -- geotagged herself in the mountains, but the rustic environment in which she was photographed appeared to verify that location. She posed on an outdoor cement patio, which was attached to a wood-paneled building lined with a short wall constructed from organically stacked pieces of rough stone. She stood on one leg and leaned forward toward a section of sliding glass doors, resting her palms against the glass for stability.

Her extended left leg created a striking diagonal line across the lower half of the image, leading up to a tantalizing view of her rounded derriere. She bent her right leg in front of her and rested the corresponding ankle against her left knee, revealing the bright crimson soles of her suede, over-the-knee boots with towering stiletto heels.

Khloe also draped a long-sleeved, cropped jacket featuring silky black fur off both shoulders. The bottom hem of the fuzzy garment reached just to her waist, leaving a small conglomeration of slender black straps across her hips and the small of her back on display. It was difficult to discern how the garment underneath was designed, but it appeared to be a drastically skimpy bodysuit of some sort, as the straps also ran over her shoulders.

She finished off the outfit with a pair of flirty bunny ears lined with floral lace perched on top of her long, platinum curls.

Khloe tagged photographer Joe Damaso from Top Talent Events for the exquisite imagery, as well as crediting a team of stylists and designers who helped create her spectacular look.

A post from earlier this winter and covered by The Inquisitr initiated an elated response from Khloe's admirers. The gorgeous model stripped down to nothing but a few flowers in her long, blond hair and spread her legs at the edge of an infinity swimming pool which overlooked a vast expanse of sea and sky. The snap displayed her stunning physique and impressive flexibility, as well as giving an ample glimpse of the utopian environment. She made a cheeky comment in the caption related to the view, which drove fans wild.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.