February 11, 2021
Swedish Hottie Anna Nystrom Stuns In Tight Leather Pants While Baring Her Midriff On Instagram
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Anna Nystrom sizzled in an all-black ensemble in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. She wowed her 8.4 million-plus fans while showing off her bombshell body in the February 10 photo.

Anna gave her audience a good look at her outfit by posing in the center of the frame. She stood in profile, bringing her hands in front of her waist. She looked into the camera, with her lips slightly pursed. A geotag in the post indicated that Anna was in Sweden when the pic was snapped, and she appeared to be indoors. She showed off her gym-honed figure in an outfit that did her nothing but favors.

Anna wore a long-sleeved top that was loose on her arms. Its scooped neckline revealed a tease of her smooth décolletage, and the rest was covered by her long blond tresses. The piece exposed her trim midsection and a bit of her abs, thanks to its cropped cut. She added a pair of leather pants which clung tightly to her lower half, displaying her shapely thighs and pert derriere to perfection. Anna wore its thick waistband high on her hips, helping to highlight her hourglass curves.

She wore her locks styled with a center part, pulling a front piece from the left side so that it fell over her right shoulder with the rest of her mane. She also rocked voluminous waves, which added another sultry element to the look.

Anna kept the caption of the update simple, adding a single black heart emoji without any words. Within minutes of the post going live, it garnered a ton of attention from her audience. More than 18,000 fans double-tapped the image while an additional 200-plus left comments. Many raved over Anna's bombshell body while a few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they love her.

"Wow you look absolutely gorgeous and amazing," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

"Good night my sweetie friend Anna Nystrom. You are very beautiful by the way," a second fan commented.

"In love with you in every way and every aspect bc you are perfect," a third social media user wrote.

"100% Absolutely totally awesomely smoking gorgeous always," a fourth person chimed in alongside a single flame.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Anna rocked another hot outfit that showcased her rock-hard abs. The snow-filled shot garnered rave reviews from fans.

