February 10, 2021
Emma Hernan Reveals Underboob In Tiny Azure Bikini: 'Pizza Empanadas Drop In 10 Days!'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Emma Hernan took to Instagram in a sexy two-piece to announce some exciting news about pizza empanadas, and her followers appeared to appreciate her enthusiasm.

In the photo, Emma kneeled on the tiled side of a beautiful blue pool. Behind her were water, trees, and green grass. She wore a tiny royal blue bikini top with reversed triangle cups. The part that typically wraps around her ribcage was tied around her neck, revealing a generous amount of her ample cleavage and significant underboob. She paired it with matching bottoms that featured a small piece of fabric that protected her modesty and straps that rose over her curvy hips. They skipped low in front, emphasizing her flat tummy and slender waist.

Emma's sun-kissed skin glistened with oil in the shot. She had her long blond hair slicked up into a big bun on the top of her head. For accessories, she wore hoop earrings and a pair of gold sunglasses with dark lenses. Her fingernails featured a light-colored manicure. She held onto the frame of the sunglasses, tilting her head and smiling at the camera. Her other hand touched the beige tiles below her.

Instagram users showed their appreciation for the post, with more than 6,750 hitting the like button. At least 175 of them also took the time to leave a positive comment, with several choosing to include the flame emoji to represent their thoughts visually.

"That shimmer, though. You're perfect, Emma. Plus, you're the empanada queen. I am so excited," a follower enthused, adding a crown and hearts to complete the comment.

"Yum, that sounds like a little slice of heaven. Coincidentally, you look like a little slice of heaven too. You're absolutely stunning," a second devotee declared, adding a pizza emoji and lips.

"My God, Emma. You're a beautiful princess! Your body is fantastic. That color is everything on you. It's unbelievable how beautiful you are. You're smoking hot even in the winter," a third Instagram user gushed, including flames, red hearts, and yellow star-eye smilies.

"They are so good, and you are so gorgeous! You alone would make anybody smile plenty, but add some tasty food to it too? Forget about it," a fourth fan wrote, along with heart-eye smilies.

Emma regularly showcases her physique on social media, modeling a variety of skimpy outfits and swimwear and keeping her followers engaged with her content. Recently, she showed off in a black two-piece while wondering where the time had gone, according to The Inquisitr.

