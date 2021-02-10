Yaslen Clemente Showcases Ample Cleavage And Curvy Hips In Scanty Lingerie

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente wowed her 2.6 million Instagram users on Wednesday, February 10, when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos of herself in a scanty outfit.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was captured in a staircase for the two-slide series. Yaslen easily took center stage as she posed sexily for her viewers, drawing their eyes to her killer curves.

In the first image, she sat on the stairs next to a flower arrangement made with blue roses. She had her legs parted and held a tube of pink lipgloss in front of her chest with both hands. She pouted with her mouth slightly open, revealing a glimpse of her white teeth, and pointed her blue eyes directly toward the camera's lens. She exuded seductive energy in the second snapshot, placing one hand on the nape of her neck and the other on her hip to emphasize her curvy form. She pouted and looked at the camera once more.

Her mid-length ombre hair looked to be blown out in large waves as it fell around her shoulders. She rocked her nails semi-long with a vibrant red polish that popped against her fair complexion.

Yaslen showed off her insane form in a sheer multicolored lingerie set. Her bralette featured lace trimmings, black detailing, two adjustable shoulder straps, and underwired cups that pushed forth a great deal of cleavage. Her matching panties, which seemingly had a thong-style cut, accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious backside. The briefs' adjustable side straps also accented her slim waist.

In the caption, she promoted Rose Forever, a floral company based in New York City. She also tagged their Instagram handle and provided social media users with a Valentine's Day discount code.

The photo set went live just two hours ago and has already accumulated more than 19,000 likes, suggesting it was very popular with her following. More than 100 fans also took to the comments section to vocalize their support for the model.

"I love the way you look," one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of star and sparkle emoji.

"My all-time favorite girl on IG," another admirer chimed in.

"You are the illumination that the moon needs," a third poetic fan asserted.

"WOW babe, so stunning," a fourth user proclaimed.

Yaslen has teased her social media fans on several occasions this week. Just one day ago, she shared an attention-grabbing slideshow of herself in a formfitting orange dress with cutouts.