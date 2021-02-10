Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Abby Dowse Nearly Spills Out Of Her See-Through Bikini Top In Zoomed-In Snap
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Abby Dowse has her 2.9 million Instagram followers drooling over her latest upload -- a close-up snap that saw the model putting on a seriously busty display in racy swimwear. The NSFW shot has only been live for a short amount of time but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The image was snapped at Mermaid Beach, per the geotag -- a beautiful spot in Queensland, Australia that Abby often frequents to soak up some sun. The camera was zoomed in on her phenomenal figure, capturing her from the middle of her torso up as she posed along a palm tree-lined pathway.

Her platinum locks spilled messily over her shoulders from underneath a wide-brimmed straw hat, which she tugged at while gazing at the camera with parted lips and a sultry stare.

Long-time followers of the Aussie beauty know that she is hardly shy about rocking scanty swimwear, but her latest look may be one of her raciest suits yet. She opted for a minuscule halter-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, leaving her ample assets almost completely exposed as she worked the camera.

The piece featured black mesh cups with a cheetah-print trim that were completely see-through, though she avoided having her photo flagged for nudity by placing a black spade emoji over her bust. A daring amount of underboob and cleavage still came spilling out of the barely-there swim top, giving the snap a seriously seductive vibe.

Very little could be seen of Abby's bikini bottoms, though her audience hardly seemed to mind. They could get a glimpse of the number's thin waistband as it sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame. Fans could also get a peek at her taut stomach and abs in the shot, much to their delight.

It wasn't long before members of Abby's massive online audience began showing some love to the eye-popping new addition to Abby's feed. It has amassed more than 8,400 likes within just 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

"You're such a cutie," one person wrote.

"Irresistibly beautiful," praised another fan.

"WOW you look amazing Abby always hot, always gorgeous," a third follower gushed.

"I am happiest when I see your photos," added a fourth admirer.

While Abby certainly loves slipping into a bikini, she also tantalizes her followers with several sexy lingerie looks. The model recently sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her killer curves in a blue bra and panties while posing in her kitchen. Fans were thrilled by that showing of skin as well, awarding the snap more than 61,000 likes and 1,023 comments to date.

