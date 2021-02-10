Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 10, 2021
Mya Enjoys Time In The Sea Wearing Tie-Up Bandeau Top & Bikini Bottoms
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Mya took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The talented singer is no stranger to regularly sharing content with her followers and made sure her most recent post didn't go unnoticed.

The "Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do)" hitmaker stunned in a white bandeau top that featured red spots all over. The item of clothing was tied up at the front with red string and displayed her decolletage and midriff area. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted red bikini bottoms and rocked pointy acrylic nails with a coat of polish. Mya accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and placed a pair of shades on top of her head. She styled her long, dark hair in braids and wore a small nose stud.

The 41-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mya was captured laying down in the sea with her eyes closed. The Grammy Award winner had a smile on her face and appeared to be relaxing while being surrounded by nature.

In the next slide, she was snapped from the side while gazing at her cloudy view in front of her.

In the third and final frame, Mya was photographed standing up from the waist-up. She rested one hand by her hip and let some of her braids drape over her shoulders. The songstress stared at the camera with a happy expression and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.7 million followers.

"I was having a rough day then I listened to your music and felt better. Thanku queen your voice is just as beautiful as when u first started," one user wrote.

"Is that the fountain of youth that you have been in all these years???" another person shared.

"Always looking very gorgeous and beautiful," remarked a third fan.

"looking gorgeous as always!! Can't wait to see you live again my dear, sending love your way!!" a fourth admirer commented.

Last year, Mya spoke exclusively to The Inquisitr about her new album and a potential "Lady Marmalade" reunion with her collaborators Lil Kim, Pink, and Christina Aguilera for its 20th anniversary.

"Something needs to happen! It would be great to see all the girls in one space and have a little fun and celebrate and sing. And please the fans because they've been asking for it."

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.